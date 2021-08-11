SYNLAB has conducted 18 million PCR tests since the outbreak of pandemic

Geneva / Munich, Aug 11 (ANI): SYNLAB, Europe's leading medical diagnostic services provider, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have announced a partnership to facilitate safe and easy travel.

The two partners signed an agreement on Wednesday to incorporate SYNLAB's extensive lab network into IATA Travel Pass.

This will enable airline passengers to access SYNLAB's broad and secure Covid-19 testing services, benefiting from its international capabilities. SYNLAB and IATA build upon valuable experience gained during a successful pilot project for passenger testing in Columbia over the course of past months.

IATA Travel Pass allows passengers to locate authorised laboratories at departure locations to get tested for SARS-CoV-2 as required by border and health authorities.

After testing, SYNLAB will provide passengers with their certified test results directly through the IATA Travel Pass. The app checks the result against the IATA Travel Pass registry of national entry requirements to produce an 'OK to Travel' status.

Through the app passengers can share their status and the digital test certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel.

Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General, said verified Covid-19 testing is critical to restore the freedom to travel for people who are not vaccinated.

IATA Travel Pass aims to make it as simple as possible for travellers to locate certified labs and securely receive the test results that governments require for entry.

"Adding SYNLAB's extensive lab network will help travellers more easily ensure that they meet their Covid-19 travel requirements," he said.

SYNLAB has a network of more than 450 medical laboratories and over 1,600 sample collection points across 36 countries. (ANI)

