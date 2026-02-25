PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Music giant T-Series has unveiled 'Tuj Maari Jindagi', a Gujarati romantic music video featuring Bollywood singers Sumeet Tappoo and Aishwarya Majmudar in their first-ever collaboration. The melodious duet brings together two expressive voices in a song that celebrates love through poetic lyrics and a rich musical arrangement.

With its signature scale and reach, T-Series has positioned the song as a strong addition to its growing regional catalogue. 'Tuj Maari Jindagi' highlights the effortless synergy between the two singers, whose voices complement each other beautifully, weaving warmth and emotional depth into the melody.

The composition by master composer Mayuresh Pai carries a refined musical sensibility, allowing the song to flow with grace and feeling. The lyrics, penned by Chirag Tripathi, are steeped in romance and sincerity, capturing the essence of love with poetic simplicity. Together, the melody and words create a track that feels intimate yet emotionally powerful.

Adding further richness to Shubham Saurabh's musical arrangement is the violin by young maestro Manas Kumar and the guitar by industry favourite Sanjoy Das. Their musical contributions lend texture and emotional layering, enhancing the overall presentation of the song.

The music video, presented by T-Series, is set within a recording studio and has been aesthetically crafted to focus on expression and chemistry rather than elaborate sets. Directors Pratham Chourasiya and Nayan Pachori have created an engaging visual narrative that keeps viewers connected to the emotional journey of the duet throughout the song.

For Sumeet Tappoo, the Gujarati romantic duet adds another dimension to a repertoire that spans Bollywood, devotional music, and international live performances. Recognised as a Bollywood singer known for his melody-driven approach and emotional sincerity, Tappoo has consistently delivered songs that prioritise soulful depth and musical quality. Over the years, he has built a strong presence across languages and genres, while also linking his performances to humanitarian initiatives that support free healthcare causes in India and abroad.

With 'Tuj Maari Jindagi', T-Series continues to reinforce its commitment to regional music, bringing together two accomplished voices in a collaboration that showcases romance, melody, and refined musical craftsmanship for Gujarati audiences.

