Tamil Nadu [India], February 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Thangam Thenarassu presented a budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 in the TN Assembly on Monday, outlining a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering infrastructure, education, industry, environmental sustainability, and artificial intelligence stability across the state.

One of the key highlights of the budget is the allocation of Rs 2,500 crore for the upgrade of roads spanning 4,457 km in urban local bodies, aimed at improving connectivity and mobility within urban areas.

Additionally, Rs 946 crore has been earmarked for enhancing drinking water and sewage infrastructure in North Chennai, addressing vital public health and sanitation needs.

Under the Pasumai Thamizhnadu Mission, the government plans to implement an Urban Green Scheme, promoting environmental conservation and sustainable urban development.

This initiative underscores Tamil Nadu's commitment to environmental stewardship and green infrastructure.

In a bid to foster economic growth and job creation, the budget includes provisions for the establishment of a new IT park in Coimbatore, with an investment of Rs 1,100 crore, and the development of a SIPCOT industrial park in Thanjavur at a cost of Rs 120 crore.

Furthermore, plans to upgrade 45 polytechnics to Industry 4.0 standard aim to equip the workforce with cutting-edge skills and technology expertise.

With a focus on education, the budget allocates Rs. 44.042 crore for the school education department, emphasising the importance of quality education for the state's youth.

The introduction of the Thamzih Puthalvan scheme, which provides financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to students in 6th to 12th grades, aims to alleviate educational expenses for families and promote academic excellence.

In a bid to promote sports excellence, the budget proposes the establishment of Olympic Academies in four cities across Tamil Nadu, fostering talent development and sports infrastructure.

Additionally, plans to establish marine sports centres in Ramanathapuram highlight the government's commitment to promoting marine sports and recreational activities.

The budget also prioritises healthcare, with the establishment of a cancer management mission to address the growing healthcare needs of the population.

Speaking during the budget session, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarassu accused the centre of a step-motherly attitude towards the state.

"On one hand, the coastal State of Tamil Nadu has been frequently affected by natural disasters, on the other hand, the Tamil Nadu state is being meted out step-motherly treatment by the Union Government, which has completely forgotten the principles of co-operative federalism. The ideals of Thanthai Periyar, Arignar Anna, Muthamizh Arignar have been the guiding force in preparing this Budget, which aims to propel Tamil Nadu's growth and development amidst these challenges" the TN finance minister said.

In hi budget the minister also underline plans to set up textile parks in Virudhunagar and Salem, with a total investment of Rs 2,483 crore, aim to boost the textile industry and create employment opportunities for over 2.08 lakh individuals.

In a forward-looking move, the budget announced the introduction of the TN Artificial Intelligence Mission, with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister leading the initiative. This underscores the state's commitment to harnessing emerging technologies for economic growth and societal development.

Overall, the budget reflects Tamil Nadu's vision for inclusive and sustainable development, prioritising infrastructure enhancement, education, healthcare, and industrial growth. (ANI)

