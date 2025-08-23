VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 23: At just 12 years old, Tanishi Krishna from Patna, India, the daughter of Krishna Kanhaiya, has emerged as a remarkable talent in the world of figure skating. In this sport, India is steadily carving its niche. Recently, Tanishi represented her country with pride at the Asian Figure Skating Championship held in the Philippines, showcasing her extraordinary skill, grace, and determination. Her performance in this prestigious competition marks a significant milestone in her burgeoning career, positioning her as India's brightest prospect in figure skating.

Also Read | Did SBI Ask Customers To Redeem Reward Points Worth INR 9,980 via Message? PIB Fact Check Calls It Fake.

Tanishi's journey began at the age of five when she first laced up her skates, captivated by the elegance and athleticism of figure skating. Under the guidance of her coach, Chingfeng Kou, at the Taipei Arena Ice Land rink in Taipei, Tanishi has honed her craft, mastering complex moves like the Camel Spin, Sit Spin, and intricate footwork sequences and jumps. Her dedication paid off in Manila, where she competed against top skaters from across Asia, delivering a performance that blended technical precision with artistic expression, earning accolades from judges and spectators alike.

The Asian Figure Skating Championship, organized by the Asian Skating Union, was a platform for Tanishi to showcase her growth as an athlete. Competing in the Basic Novice category, she executed a captivating routine that highlighted her ability to combine challenging spins and jumps with fluid transitions. Her performance was a testament to her hard work, as she spent months preparing, balancing intense training with her studies and other passions, including playing the piano. Tanishi's multilingual abilities--fluent in English, Hindi, and Chinese--further reflect her disciplined and versatile nature.

Also Read | From Rape and Mass Murder Charges to Arrest of the Mask Man: How the Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Case Unfolded.

Tanishi's achievements extend beyond the Philippines. Since 2017, she has amassed over a dozen medals in international competitions, including gold at the Chinese Taipei Youth Skating Cup and Skate Asia in Bangkok and Indian National Championship in 2023 and 2024.

Tanishi's success at the Asian Championship is more than a personal triumph; it's a beacon of hope for aspiring Indian athletes in niche sports. Figure skating is still developing in India, but Tanishi's accomplishments are raising awareness and inspiring others to pursue their dreams. Tanishi Krishna is not just skating for herself but for a nation eager to see its flag soar in new arenas. With her grace, resilience, and unwavering spirit, she is redefining what Indian athletes can achieve, one spin at a time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)