Did SBI Ask Customers To Redeem Reward Points Worth INR 9,980 via Message? PIB Fact Check Calls It Fake

Mumbai, August 23: Did you also receive a message asking you to download and install an APK file to redeem SBI reward points? A viral message has been circulating on SMS, claiming that customers can redeem their expiring reward points by downloading an app. The message warns users that their reward points worth Rs 9,980 will expire soon and urges them to install an APK file named “SBI REWARD App” to claim the supposed cash benefit.

The suspicious message, reads, "Dear Value Customer, Your SBI NetBanking Reward Points (Rs 9980.00) will expire today! Now Redeem through SBI REWARD App Install & claim your reward by cash deposit in your account. Thankyou Team -SBI". It then provides a link to download the APK file, creating panic among unsuspecting customers who fear losing their points. Is Modi Government Monitoring Your WhatsApp Chats? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message About Triple Ticks on Instant Messaging App.

PIB Fact Check: Fake SBI Message Promises INR 9,980 Reward

Beware ‼️ Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards❓#PIBFactCheck ❌ @TheOfficialSBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp ✔️Never download unknown files or click on such links pic.twitter.com/ykiwIgdBPI — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 23, 2025

However, this claim is false. The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-check unit has clarified that the message is fraudulent and is part of a phishing scam. The official handle of the State Bank of India has also confirmed that it never sends such links or APK files via SMS or WhatsApp. Instead, SBI has urged customers to only use its official website and apps available on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store for any banking-related activities. Is India’s First Public Transport Ropeway Really Coming to Varanasi? Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

Cyber experts also warn that downloading such APK files can compromise your phone’s data, steal sensitive information, and even allow hackers to access bank accounts. In conclusion, the viral message about SBI reward points is fake, and citizens must remain alert against such fraudulent attempts.

Fact check

Claim : A message claims that SBI customers could redeem reward points worth INR 9,980 by downloading an APK file via a link. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check confirmed the message is fake, warning users not to click suspicious links or download unverified apps as SBI never shares such files through SMS or WhatsApp. Full of Trash Clean

