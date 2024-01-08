VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 8: Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE:TANLA, BSE:532790), India's leading CPaaS player announced the appointment of former TRAI Chairman Dr. RS Sharma to its board of directors, bringing the total number of directors on Tanla's Board to 7.

Also Read | Flipkart Plans To Reduce Its Workforce up to 7% in Early 2024, About 1,500 Employees Likely To Get Affected: Report.

Read the full news here.

"Dr. Sharma's incredible vision and track record in India's digital transformation journey makes him an invaluable addition to Tanla's august board." said Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman and CEO. "We are excited to learn from his pioneering experiences & advice for continued success of Tanla Platforms globally."

Also Read | 'Injury Won't Affect Him Mentally' Says Alex Corretja After Rafael Nadal's Withdrawal From Australian Open 2024.

Dr. Sharma had a distinguished career in the Government of close to five decades driving India's digital transformation.

He was Chairman of the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) between 2015 to 2020 and his tenure was marked by initiatives promoting net neutrality and consumer rights. Over the years, he has spearheaded multiple Government initiatives. As Chairman of the Empowered Group of COVID vaccine Administration (EGVAC), Dr. Sharma steered the design and roll out of Co-Win - the digital backbone of vaccination drive in India, which won international acclaim. As the CEO of National Health Authority (NHA), he was instrumental in implementing two health initiatives of the Government of India, Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). He is also best known for the role he played as Director General & Mission Director of the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) in the years 2009 - 2013.

"Tanla is adept at harnessing disruptive technologies. And I see how they have innovated to foster trust in the CPaaS ecosystem." said Dr. Sharma. "Joining the board of such a forward-thinking technology company is really an opportunity to contribute to nation building."

An Indian Administrative Service officer since 1978, Dr Sharma holds a PhD in Management and Public Policy from Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, Masters in Computer Sciences from the University of California, USA and Masters in Mathematics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Dr Sharma also holds an LLB degree.

Tanla Platforms Limited transforms the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world's largest CPaaS players, it processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 63% of India's A2P SMS traffic is processed through Trubloq, making it the world's largest Blockchain use case. Wisely, our patented enterprise-grade platform offers private, secure, and trusted experiences for enterprises and mobile carriers. Tanla Platforms Limited is headquartered in Hyderabad. Tanla is listed on two national exchanges, the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE:532790) and is included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500, BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell, and MSCI.

For additional information, please contact:

marketing@tanla.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)