Former Spanish tennis player Alex Corretja believes Rafael Nadal won't be mentally affected by his latest injury setback that has seen the 37-year-old withdraw from this year's Australian Open. Rafael Nadal's journey towards the 2024 season took an unexpected turn as he announced his withdrawal from the Australian Open due to a "micro tear" in his hip, a setback that echoes his previous year-long hiatus due to a similar issue. Despite this latest injury, Alex Corretja remains optimistic about Nadal's prospects for the upcoming season. Corretja, reflecting on Nadal's recent matches in Brisbane, believes the 37-year-old will rebound mentally and dismisses concerns about the injury affecting him psychologically. Australian Open 2024: Full Day of AO Qualifiers Wiped Out Due to Rain.

"It's certainly a setback that could happen," Corretja told Eurosport. "After so many months without competing, it is logical that muscularly you may feel some discomfort. The important thing is that it is not in the place where the big injury was made, that would be something to take into account and would perhaps be more worrying.”

Corretja emphasizes that Nadal's mental resilience will play a crucial role in his recovery process.

"I believe at the moment that if Rafa recovers, it doesn't have to affect him mentally. It's certainly a setback that could happen, the important thing is that it is not in the place where the big injury was made, that would be something to take into account and would perhaps be more worrying."

"He has realized that his level has grown, that he is back to more or less where he wanted to be and now the only thing we have to hope is that he can recover, play a few more days and return to compete in the tournaments that he wants."

Looking ahead, Corretja feels Nadal's primary focus will be on being fully fit for the clay-court season and French Open in May. The expert believes that the clay surface might be where Nadal feels most comfortable, minimizing the impact of his recent setbacks. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out of Australian Open 2024 Due to Muscle Tear, Returns to Spain for Treatment.

"I think for clay it's maybe where his problems would have less impact and where he's going to feel the best," Corretja added. "Let's see what happens, but it's clear that for all the people who had created this expectation, it's a shame," he said.

