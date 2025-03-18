VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: Tata AIA Life Insurance, a leading player in the Indian insurance industry, on August 2024 launched Sampoorna Raksha Promise, a comprehensive term insurance designed to provide complete protection for families. This plan aims to safeguard your loved ones financially in your absence in the face of unexpected life events.

* Offers whole life coverage up to the age of 100 for complete financial security.

* 15% lower premiums for women.

* Instant Rs3 lakh claim payout and defer premiums for up to 12 months.

* Save tax up to Rs46,800 annually under Section 80C.

* Riders for extra benefits, including terminal illness support.

The Sampoorna Raksha Promise plan offers a host of benefits, keeping your family well-protected:

* Whole Life Coverage: The plan offers whole life coverage, securing your family's financial well-being until the age of 100.

* Discounted Premium for Women: Female policyholders receive a 15% discount on premiums for more inclusivity.

* Return of Premium: Choose the Life Promise Plus plan and get back 100% of your premiums after the policy period.

* Instant Claim Payout: The policy pays an immediate sum of Rs3 lakh upon claim intimation, giving financial relief.

* Premium Waiver on Illness: Future premiums are waived if the policyholder is diagnosed with a terminal illness.

* Flexible Payout Options: Choose to receive the death benefit either as a lump sum or in instalments, based on your preference.

* Flexi Pay Benefit: Defer your premium payments for up to 12 months in case of temporary financial challenges.

* Tax Savings: Avail potential tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act and save up to Rs46,800 annually.

The Sampoorna Raksha Promise plan also provides you with an option to increase your coverage with additional riders for health and wellness benefits, providing additional protection for you and your loved ones. In the event of terminal illness, you can avail a lump sum payment of 50% of the base sum assured to meet your immediate expenses.

Tata AIA Life Insurance understands how the eventful life of today's families keeps changing, and it has designed this plan for different life stages. Whether you're starting your first job, getting married, or becoming a parent, this term insurance offers a discount to match your life's big moments. To simplify it for policyholders, Tata AIA Life Insurance is also providing a Digital + Salaried Discount.

Tata AIA Life Insurance is dedicated to offering suitable products like term and life insurance plans for its customers, potentially enabling them to provide a secure future for their loved ones. With the Sampoorna Raksha Promise, Tata AIA Life continues to build on trust and a legacy of commitment towards offering financial protection for everyone.

To learn more or apply for the Sampoorna Raksha Promise plan, go to [Tata AIA Life Insurance Website] or contact an advisor.

About Tata AIA Life Insurance:

Tata AIA Life Insurance is dedicated to delivering efficient services so that the policyholders receive support any time they need it. With a 99.13% Individual Death Claim Settlement Ratio for FY 2023-24, Tata AIA has demonstrated its commitment to claim settlements. Also, most claims are settled within 4 hours with the Express Claims service.

Until now, Tata AIA has insured more than 85 lakh families; it as one of the reliable names among life insurance companies. With its strong footing in 500+ locations in the major cities of India, the company maintains its services within reach of large numbers of customers.

Tata AIA Life Insurance remains committed to customer satisfaction through prompt claim settlements, comprehensive coverage, and a large network, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in securing the future of families nationwide.

Disclaimer: The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional or legal advice. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is not responsible for any decisions made based on the information.

The information provided above is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell any insurance products. All benefits, premium rates, discounts, and coverage options mentioned under the Sampoorna Raksha Promise plan are subject to the terms and conditions of the specific policy and may vary based on individual eligibility, age, gender, and other factors. Premium rates and benefits may be subject to change at the discretion of Tata AIA Life Insurance. The Return of Premium and other plan options, including tax savings under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, are subject to prevailing government tax laws and applicable regulations, which may change over time.

The 99.13% claim settlement ratio and 4-hour claim settlement period mentioned in this press release are based on Tata AIA's historical performance and are not guaranteed for all future claims. Claim approval is contingent on meeting all policy terms and conditions.

For accurate and comprehensive details regarding the Sampoorna Raksha Promise plan, including eligibility criteria, exclusions, and other specifics, please refer to the official Tata AIA Life Insurance website or consult with an authorised advisor. Policyholders are encouraged to thoroughly review the policy document before purchasing the plan.

For further inquiries or media details, please contact:

Media Contact - Arunava Khan

arunava.khan@tataaia.com

