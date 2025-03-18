Papmochani Ekadashi is an annual Hindu occasion that is celebrated with great devotion by devotees of Lord Vishnu. It is an important fasting day observed to seek forgiveness for sins and attain spiritual purification. The day of Papmochani Ekadashi falls between Holi and Chaitra Navratri, on the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi of the Chaitra month, which falls in the month of March or April in the Gregorian calendar. Papmochani Ekadashi 2025 falls on Tuesday, March 25.

Papmochani Ekadashi is the last and one of the most significant Ekadashis falling in Chaitra month. 'Papmochani' is made of 'Paap' meaning 'sin' and 'mochani' meaning 'remover'; the one who removes the misdeeds committed knowingly or unknowingly. As per Hindu beliefs, observing this Ekadashi helps devotees eliminate past sins (Paap), leading to spiritual growth and salvation. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Papmochani Ekadashi 2025 Date

Papmochani Ekadashi 2025 falls on Tuesday, March 25.

Papmochani Ekadashi 2025 Parana Time

According to drikpanchang, Papmochani Ekadashi vrat parana time (fast breaking time) is on March 26 from 14:23 pm to 16:48 pm. On the Parana day, the Hari Vasara End Moment will be at 11:44 am. The Ekadashi tithi will begin at 07:35 am on March 25, 2025, and end at 06:15 am on March 26. Papmochani Ekadashi Wishes and Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, HD Wallpapers and SMS for Ekadashi Before Chaitra Navratri

Papmochani Ekadashi Significance

Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat is an important fasting ritual dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is also the last Ekadashi Vrat in the Hindu calendar and hence holds great importance. According to religious beliefs, it is said that observing Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat with devotion can help devotees get rid of their obstacles and lead to spiritual upliftment.

On this day, devotees observe the Papmochani Ekadashi vrat to seek forgiveness for past sins and invoke Lord Vishnu's blessings for success and prosperity. Performing acts of charity on this day is considered auspicious.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

