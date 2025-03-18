Mumbai, March 18: IPL 2025 will kick off on March 22, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener. RCB, known for its massive following, will aim to secure its maiden trophy in the 18th season. Ahead of the tournament here, we take a look at the top five players from RCB to watch out for. IPL 2025: From Robin Minz to Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Top Five Uncapped Buys to Look Out for; Check Full List.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: @RCBTweets/X)

Kohli is the leading scorer in the IPL; he has scored 8004 runs so far, the most by any batter in this league. He scored 973 in 2016 in just 16 matches, also a record for the most runs in one edition.

2. Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar (Photo credit: Twitter @RCBTweets)

Rajat Patidar joined RCB in IPL 2022 to replace the injured Luvnith Sisodia. He was named captain for RCB this year. His best season in the IPL came last year when he scored 395 runs. He was one of the key factors of RCB's success in the second half of the previous season.

3. Phil Salt

Phil Salt (Photo Credits; @KkrKaravan/X)

Phi Salt was associated with Kolkata Knight Riders the previous season; RCB bought him in the mega auction. Salt played a key role for KKR in their title victory last year, scoring 435 runs in 12 matches with a strike rate of 189.

4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo Credit: @imbhuvi/instagram)

Bhuvneshwar played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous IPL edition. He will join RCB in the 2025 season. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL, with 181 wickets. IPL 2025: From Sunil Narine to Venkatesh Iyer, Top Five Players From Kolkata Knight Riders To Watch Out for; Check Full List.

5. Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal (Photo Credit: Instagram/@imyash_dayal)

Yash Dayal was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, picking up 15 wickets in the previous IPL season. He took the wicket of MS Dhoni in the qualifier match for RCB in the group stage, which won RCB the match. He has taken 28 wickets in the IPL so far.