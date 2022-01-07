Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Two of India's most prominent e-commerce marketplaces, Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury announced the launch of much-loved beauty brands Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Estee Lauder, and M*A*C on their platforms.

The beauty category is a key focus for the platforms. With the aim of continuing to deliver a holistic online shopping experience, both platforms are launching various premium and luxury beauty brands to bring forth the best of beauty products for the consumers in the country. With this partnership with The Estee Lauder Companies, the platforms will offer an on-trend curation of products across brands.

While M*A*C has been setting trends backstage at fashion weeks around the world, Clinique has been a trailblazer in launching some of the most advanced skincare products. Makeup-giant Bobbi Brown offers universally flattering products created with uncompromising quality and an intuitive sense of what every woman wants: to look and feel like herself, only prettier and more confident. Lastly, Estee Lauder has the legacy of creating the most innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances.

K. Dharmarajan, Chief Business Officer - Beauty, Tata CLiQ, said," Beauty is deeply personal as everyone has their own unique likes and preferences. As a platform, our aim is to drive customer delight and long-term desire by encouraging discerning consumers to engage with brands that are aligned with their values. We are extremely delighted to expand our beauty portfolio on both Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury to include Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Estee Lauder, and M*A*C, a collection targeted at an experienced beauty shopper looking to make thoughtful purchases." Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager, ELCA Cosmetics Private Limited, said," We are delighted to be joining forces with Tata CLiQ as we continue to drive dynamic growth for our prestige Skincare and Makeup brands. With the Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury platforms, we see a terrific opportunity for additional value creation through expansion into new and existing markets and reaching aspiring consumers. The platform's commitment to driving delight and a diversified offering, combined with ELCA's brand portfolio, will help us achieve growth and success for our brands."

From the iconic Ruby Woo lipstick to the immensely popular Advanced Night Repair Serum and Moisture Surge Day Cream, consumers can now purchase their beauty favourites on Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury.

M*A*C and Clinique are available on Tata CLiQ, while all four brands, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Estee Lauder, and M*A*C, are available on Tata CLiQ Luxury.

