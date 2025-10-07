VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 7: Tata Housing is pleased to announce the launch of Tower 14 (Phase 1C) at its landmark project, New Haven in Bahadurgarh. The new launch comes on the back of the phenomenal success of earlier tower launches in Phase 1C with over 450+ units sold within a month of launch. The overwhelming response not only reinforces the trust homebuyers place in Tata's quality and timely delivery but also underscores the rising potential of Bahadurgarh as one of NCR's fastest-growing real estate destinations.

Carrying forward this momentum, Tower 14 under Phase 1C has been meticulously designed to offer premium living spaces with a mix of thoughtfully planned 2 and 3 BHK apartments. The tower, designed by renowned CP Kukreja Architects, is IGBC Silver Pre-certified, underscoring Tata Value Homes' commitment to sustainable, high-quality development. With vast open spaces, pedestrian-friendly zones, and a host of world-class amenities, the project seamlessly blends modern comfort with thoughtful urban planning.

Evolving from a peripheral town to a strategic real estate hotspot, Bahadurgarh has witnessed unprecedented transformation in the last five years. The completion of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) has revolutionized road connectivity, reducing travel time to IGI Airport from 2 hours to just about 40 minutes. The region's strategic importance as part of the "Golden Ring" around Delhi-NCR, combined with the upcoming Shop-Cum-Office (SCO) spaces and commercial developments, positions it as a comprehensive growth destination. Enhanced metro connectivity through new Delhi Metro corridors and the implementation of Bahadurgarh Master Plan 2041 have further accelerated the region's growth trajectory.

Mr. Sarthak Seth, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd., commented on the project's success, "We are witnessing a significant shift in consumer preference towards well-planned projects in locations with strong growth potential. A trend that is clearly reflected in Bahadurgarh's transformation into a premier residential and commercial hub, driven by improvements such as UER-II and enhanced metro connectivity. The launch of Tower 14 in Phase 1C at New Haven, Bahadurgarh reflects our confidence in this rapidly evolving micro-market. The swift sell-out of our previous phases at New Haven underscores the immense demand for quality, trust, and a value-driven lifestyle. We are confident that the new tower will continue this legacy of success."

Tower 14 represents more than just a residential offering; it embodies the perfect convergence of Tata's construction excellence with Bahadurgarh's growth potential. As the region continues its transformation into a major residential and commercial hub, New Haven stands as a testament to thoughtful urban planning and quality development.

About Tata Housing Development Company:

Tata Housing Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited. It is one of the first corporates to pioneer the concept of real estate development in India. It is widely recognized for quality construction, ethical and transparent business practices and timely delivery of flats, plots and other commercial properties. It has pan-India and international presence with demonstrated capabilities in Construction, Engineering, Commercial / IT parks, Housing and Township development. It is known for international standards of design and green sustainable developments. Tata Housing currently has more than 34 projects with a total development potential of over 0.63 million square meter spread across major cities in India and Maldives. As a comprehensive real estate developer of choice, Tata Housing straddles across all consumer segments from value housing to luxury housing. Tata and Tata Housing are registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited.

