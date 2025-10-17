VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Tata Realty & Infrastructure Limited (TRIL), one of India's leading real estate developers, has been awarded a 5-star rating in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) 2025 assessment for its commercial portfolio in both Standing Investments and Development Assets categories. This prestigious recognition underscores TRIL's leadership in responsible development, operational excellence, and commitment to long-term sustainability across its office assets.

Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited achieved remarkable scores in both the Standing Investments and Development Assets categories, reflecting its holistic approach to sustainable real estate. Furthermore, its development portfolio also secured the highest ranking in the office/Asia non-listed core companies, further establishing its leadership in sustainable office design, management, and innovation. Additionally, the organization has received Sector Leader status for the following entity in the 2025 GRESB Real Estate Assessment Development Benchmark.

1) Global Sector Leader - Office

2) Global Sector Leader - Non-listed - Office

3) Regional Sector Leader - Non-listed - Asia - Office

4) Regional Sector Leader - Asia - Office

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Ritesh Sachdev, Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial Leasing, Asset Management, Sustainability and CSR at Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd., said: "At Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd., sustainability isn't an afterthought, it's central to our identity. The 5-star GRESB rating reaffirms our dedication to building not just world-class offices, but communities that thrive responsibly. We carry forward the Tata legacy of going beyond business, creating spaces that drive social value, reduce environmental impact, and foster collective progress. This recognition inspires us to continue setting new benchmarks in ESG excellence across India's commercial real estate sector."

TRIL has consistently embedded environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its business strategy. Its commercial developments are IGBC/IFC EDGE/LEED/WELL certified, featuring energy-efficient designs, renewable power integration, and advanced water recycling systems. Beyond environmental stewardship, TRIL prioritizes employee wellness, inclusivity, and community engagement, further strengthening its social impact.

These initiatives align with India's net-zero vision and the Tata Group's Project Aalingana Goals and TRIL's purpose-driven leadership, ensuring every square foot developed contributes to a more sustainable, equitable, and future-ready urban ecosystem.

About TATA Realty & Infrastructure Ltd.

Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited (Tata Realty), a leading institutional real estate developer in India, is a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited. Keeping with the Tata philosophy of leadership in sectors of national economic significance, TATA Realty and Infrastructure Limited was set up to identify the most promising opportunities for growth in the Indian real estate and infrastructure arena. TATA Realty is currently focused on long-term infrastructure projects of national significance, as well as mixed-use projects in the real estate sector. They design, build, and manage smart, secure, sustainable, and socially conscious spaces across residential and commercial projects.

The commercial portfolio, "Intellion" office parks in key Indian cities, boasts over 9.4 million sq. ft. of developed space, 3.6 million sq. ft. under development, and a potential 14.3 million sq. ft from the current landbank. Further, TATA Realty plans to augment to 27 million sq. ft. by 2030. It houses a diverse clientele exceeding ~102 tenants, including Fortune 500 companies and multinational corporations. Committed to green building practices, most of the buildings are Gold or Platinum Green Building Certified (IGBC/LEED). Additionally, all campuses achieved WELL ratings from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), ensuring healthy workplaces. Notably, the Ramanujan Intellion Park, Chennai, is India's first IFC EDGE Net Zero carbon campus. Beyond functionality, the office parks offer inspiring art, wellness & fitness facilities, entertainment options, and exceptional culinary experiences, creating a vibrant and sustainable future. For more information, visit https://tatarealty.in/ or https://www.intellion.in/

About GRESB:

GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) is a leading industry-driven Global framework that evaluates the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance of real estate and infrastructure assets worldwide. Established in 2009, GRESB provides standardized, validated ESG data and benchmarks to capital markets, enabling investors and managers to assess and compare sustainability performance across portfolios. As ESG disclosure becomes critical for investors and regulators, a GRESB score enables organizations to measure their sustainability performance against peers, identify improvement areas, and strengthen investor confidence. By participating in GRESB assessments, companies gain actionable insights, market recognition, and strategic advantages--supporting resilience, regulatory compliance, and long-term value creation in an increasingly sustainability-focused investment landscape. For more information, visit https://www.gresb.com.

