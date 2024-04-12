Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 9 per cent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY24 to Rs 12,434 crore as against Rs 11,392 crore in Q4 of FY23

Revenue rose to Rs 61,237 crore up 3.5 per cent in the three months ending March 31, 2024, TCS said in an exchange filing on April 12.

Revenue for the whole year, (FY 24) grew by 6.8 per cent to Rs 2,40,893 crore. Net profit for the year was at Rs 46,585 crore

The operating margin was up at 26 per cent for Q4 FY24, a 100 basis point increase from the previous quarter. However, operating margin for the whole FY24 was ar 24.6 per cent.

TCS reported an all-time high quarterly deal win at USD 13.2 billion and for full year deal wins was USD 42.7 billion

TCS share price closed at Rs 4001.40 per share at NSE, up Rs 16.75, an increase of 0.42 per cent from the previous day closing. (ANI)

