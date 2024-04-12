Sydney, April 12: A teenage boy has died and another is fighting for life in a hospital with critical injury after stabbings near an Australian school on Friday.

The emergency services responded to the stabbings near a school on Power Street in Doonside, a suburb located approximately 35 km west of Sydney's central business district, Xinhua news agency reported. Stabbing in Germany: 21-Year-Old Man Stabs Two Children Near a Catholic School in Duisburg.

Before police officers arrived, two boys in their teens had presented themselves to the Blacktown Police Station with stab wounds. Both received treatment at the station. But one boy later died at the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital in a serious condition. France School Knife Attack Video: Teacher Stabbed to Death in Playground, Two Others Seriously Injured After Man Goes on Stabbing Spree in Arras; Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

Police have established multiple crime scenes, with investigations launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident. New South Wales Police Force confirmed in a statement that one person has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2024 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).