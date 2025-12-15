India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15: Technoidentity, a data and AI product engineering partner to global enterprises, today announced the successful completion of HackTIvate 2025, a 48-hour internal hackathon held on 22-23 November at its Hyderabad campus. Designed as a continuous two-day innovation sprint, HackTIvate 2025 brought cross-functional teams together to imagine, design, and prototype solutions for real-world business and technology challenges -- with Temporal at the centre.

Also Read | MG Hector Facelift Price, Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything to Know About Newly Launched SUV by MG Motor India.

HackTIvate is part of Technoidentity's growing focus on structured innovation programs that combine experimentation, collaboration, and hands-on learning. This year's edition was themed around Temporal, a leading platform for durable workflow orchestration, reflecting Technoidentity's emphasis on scalability, reliability, and cloud-native execution. The event builds on the company's journey as a Temporal Cloud Service Partner, giving engineers a focused setting to deepen their expertise, explore new orchestration patterns, and translate Durable Product Engineering into working systems.

"HackTIvate 2025 showcased the very best of Technoidentity -- innovation, resilience, and teamwork," said Venkat Chitturi, CEO of Technoidentity. "It's how our teams learn together, pressure-test new ideas, and translate emerging technologies into practical capabilities for our customers."

Also Read | What is RTM Card? Is it Available in IPL 2026 Auction?.

A high-energy engineering challenge

Over 48 hours, Technoidentity's Hyderabad campus transformed into a high-energy innovation lab. High-performing teams from software engineering, platform engineering, data, and workflow orchestration design came together to turn ideas into running prototypes, moving from whiteboards to working code through tightly time-boxed sprints.

Key highlights included:

* Cross-functional teams competing across diverse, real-world problem domains

* 48 hours of non-stop ideation, mentorship, and rapid prototyping

* Live demos showcasing cloud-native solutions with strong architectural rigor

* Deep collaboration under the guidance of senior technologists and architects

The final demo session featured solutions spanning operational optimization, intelligent systems, and workflow automation powered by Temporal. A panel of senior leaders and technical experts evaluated entries against five criteria: Business Value, Innovation & Creativity, Execution & Prototype Quality, Technical Feasibility, and Presentation & Communication.

"HackTIvate has become an integral part of our engineering culture," said a senior engineering manager at Technoidentity. "It pushes teams beyond conventional thinking, encourages bold experimentation, and accelerates our growth as a modern engineering powerhouse."

Celebrating the winners

Winning Team - "Workflow Wizards"

* Pardhu Bharadhwaz Vangipuram

* Thilagavathi Mani

* Venkata Sai Ashwin Kumar Modala

Runners-up - "Temporal Trailblazers"

* Jagadeesh Kotra

* Anshul Bhargav

* Adi Seshu Bathula

* Charan Harshath Kumar Tammina

Special Award - Spirit of HackTIvate

* Kiran Kumar Reddy Bhavanam

The Spirit of HackTIvate recognition was presented to Kiran for consistently embodying the ethos of the event -- collaborating generously, celebrating individuality, and actively contributing to a high-trust, high-performing engineering culture.

HackTIvate in Technoidentity's innovation journey

HackTIvate 2025 is a key step in Technoidentity's broader innovation journey, using focused hackathons as a practical engine for innovation and skill-building. This Temporal-themed edition underscored:

* A strong commitment to experimenting with cutting-edge platforms in real, hands-on settings

* Growing depth as a trusted Temporal implementation and consulting partner

* A focus on solving complex business problems through durable, cloud-scale architectures

* An engineering culture that values learning, experimentation, and technical excellence

Temporal is a modern workflow orchestration platform that provides durable execution for long-running business workflows, enabling engineering teams to build reliable, cloud-native applications that automatically recover from failures while maintaining end-to-end visibility. For Technoidentity, Temporal is a key pillar in delivering Durable Product Engineering at scale.

Looking ahead

Building on the momentum of HackTIvate 2025, Technoidentity will continue to invest in its engineering and innovation culture. The company plans to deepen its Temporal expertise, expand structured innovation programs tied to real customer problem statements, and develop reusable patterns and assets for durable, cloud-scale architectures. These efforts are aimed at accelerating delivery, strengthening reliability, and reinforcing Technoidentity's position as a partner of choice for mission-critical, cloud-native systems.

"Durable, cloud-scale systems are built by teams that keep learning and experimenting," added Venkat Chitturi. "HackTIvate gives our engineers the space to explore platforms like Temporal and then channel those learnings into production-grade solutions that move the needle for our customers."

About Technoidentity

Technoidentity is a data and AI engineering partner for enterprises, specializing in designing and running durable Temporal workflows, data platforms, and digital twins that scale securely in regulated industries.

With teams based in Houston, Dallas, and Hyderabad, Technoidentity provides end-to-end product engineering -- from secure architecture and platform design through build, run, and continuous improvement.

Core areas of expertise include Durable Product Engineering (Temporal), Data & Analytics, AI-assisted Product Engineering, and Digital Twins for tolling, utilities, and complex enterprise operations. By combining deep engineering capability with automation and operational excellence, Technoidentity delivers measurable outcomes for its clients, including faster release cycles, higher reliability, and optimized run costs.

For more information:

Website: www.technoidentity.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/technoidentity

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)