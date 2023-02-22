New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Union minister Piyush Goyal said India had come of age in the digital arena and technology would be the differentiating factor that would transform the country into a developed nation.

Minister for commerce and industry made the remarks while addressing the valedictory session of the India Digital Summit in the national capital on Tuesday.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always focussed on staying ahead of the technology curve, inspired by the strong belief that technology would be the factor that would drive growth and prosperity.

The minister pointed out that India's services export, largely driven by IT, had grown by 20 per cent between 2021 and 2022.

"It is a manifestation of India's strength in the digital arena," he said, adding that the IT industry would eventually overtake merchandise export with a convergence of the two happening by 2030 with the achievement of USD 1 trillion worth of merchandise and services export.

Further, Goyal exhorted the Indian industry to take advantage of significant changes that are happening in the fields of technology, supply chain and energy. (ANI)

