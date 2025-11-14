VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 14: After energising campuses across Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Guwahati, and Chennai, WongaWits Season 2 YES SECURITIES' flagship initiative and India's premier finance and stock market quiz made its vibrant stop in Bhopal, hosted at the esteemed National Law Institute University (NLIU).

Known for its academic excellence and strong intellectual culture, NLIU Bhopal set the perfect stage for an event that blended curiosity, competition, and financial learning.

The Bhopal edition witnessed an enthusiastic response with 154 registrations from students across the city, all competing to claim the title of the sharpest financial minds. The quiz, hosted by RJ Pihu from Big FM, featured dynamic and engaging rounds that tested real-world financial knowledge, market reasoning, and teamwork under pressure.

But the highlight of the day and a moment that electrified the entire auditorium was the stunning victory of two school-going participants, both just 16 years old, who outshone older college-level contenders with their exceptional grasp of finance, quick problem-solving, and remarkable confidence.

Their win not only reflected their personal brilliance but also showcased the growing financial awareness among India's teenagers, who are emerging as some of the most promising young investors of tomorrow.

The event concluded with a special felicitation ceremony where Dr. Debashri Sarkar, faculty at NLIU, was honoured by YES SECURITIES for her support and contribution to making the Bhopal edition a resounding success.

About NLIU Bhopal

Established in 1997, the National Law Institute University, Bhopal is one of India's premier national law universities, renowned for its rigorous academic environment, research-driven curriculum, and legacy of producing some of the brightest legal minds in the country. Its commitment to holistic education creates a fertile environment for fostering analytical thinking and multidisciplinary learning.

The young winners from Bhopal will now advance to the Grand Finale in Mumbai on 19th December 2025, where they will compete against top teams from across India for the prestigious WongaWits Season 2 Championship and the title of the nation's brightest financial minds.

About YES SECURITIES

YES SECURITIES, a subsidiary of YES BANK, commenced operations in 2013 with a vision to empower generations to invest wisely, securely and seamlessly. Over a decade, it has transformed into financial services powerhouse, offering a wide array of customized solutions for Retail, HNI/UHNIs, and Institutional clients.

