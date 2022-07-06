Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tekno Point has been included in the Forrester Now Tech: Adobe Services Partners in the Asia Pacific, Q1 2022 report. The Now Tech report is designed to help enterprises "understand the value they can expect from an Adobe services partner in APAC and to select one based on size and functionality."

Forrester defines this market as "Third-party service providers that help Adobe customers successfully transform digital experiences using Adobe Experience Cloud solutions." It also states that "Key services include strategy, design, consulting, implementation, training and enablement, change management, and support."

"We believe that experiences can't only be designed, they also need to be engineered. Our Experience Engineering approach combined with deep Adobe Experience Cloud expertise empowers customers to cover significant ground at the first go-live. Our unique focus on post-go-live enablement helps customers drive faster adoption & better ROI from their Adobe investments. To us, this recognition by Forrester, a leading independent global research and advisory firm, validates our approach," said Himanshu Mody, Founder and CEO, Tekno Point.

Tekno Point has been consecutively awarded the Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year, APAC in 2022 and 2021.

With over 50 Adobe DX Go-lives, Tekno Point has been a reliable go-to partner for enterprises across industry verticals in Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, NBFC, Retail & Manufacturing - Paints, Tyres, Cement.

Tekno Point is an Adobe solution partner for 16 years. Tekno Point's award-winning expertise has helped brands deliver personalized customer experiences that change with the speed of business - at scale. Tekno Point enables business, digital and IT leaders to deliver faster time to market and accelerate continuous innovation driven by in-depth analytics and hyper-personalization capabilities. Our in-house API accelerators help brands expand the possibilities to deliver a truly omnichannel experience to their consumers.

