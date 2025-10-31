New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Telangana, India's largest rice-producing state, is now expanding its rice exports beyond traditional buyers.

"This is the first time the state's civil supplies corporation has exported rice to the Philippines. It's the MTU 1010 variety, long grain sticky rice, which is liked there," said S Mohanty, Advisor to the Telangana Government, speaking to ANI at the sidelines of the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) exhibition.

The state now plans to target African countries, including Nigeria and others in West Africa, with parboiled rice.

Mohanty stated that Telangana has experienced a remarkable increase in rice cultivation over the past decade, with acreage tripling and production exceeding 20 million tons of milled rice this year.

"The state's requirement is around 5 million tons. After selling to the central pool, Telangana still has about five to six million tons left," he said. He explained that this surplus is creating new opportunities for exports and sustainable farming models.

Mohanty also highlighted that Telangana is pushing for sustainable and climate-friendly cultivation practices. The government is promoting environmentally conscious cultivation methods that use less water and reduce methane emissions.

"We are trying to introduce farmers to grow rice in non-flooding conditions and with less water. Some of the new varieties also emit less methane. This helps reduce the environmental footprint," he said.

Explaining the approach to farmer participation, Mohanty stressed that change must be driven by market demand rather than compulsion.

"If you push farmers, they hesitate because they fear lower yields. We are making it demand-driven. We tell them if they grow rice sustainably, they get access to an assured market and better prices. That way, they are more energetic," he said.

Farmers, he added, are showing greater interest as export markets promise premium rates for eco-friendly produce.

On trade challenges, Mohanty stated that while US tariffs impact Indian rice exports, Telangana is largely unaffected, as it does not produce Basmati rice. "Telangana Sona, which goes to the US in small quantities, has not been impacted," he said.

Mohanty predicted India's rice surplus could reach 30 million tons by 2030. He emphasised the need to diversify exports beyond a handful of popular types.

"In India, only 5-10 varieties are exported though we have 20,000. Many traditional varieties are nutritious and have a low glycemic index. Telangana Sona, for example, has a GI of less than 50," he said.

Mohanty concluded by saying that India's future in rice lies in promoting these diverse and healthier varieties globally.

"India will remain the largest exporter of rice, but we must grow sustainably, produce more nutritious rice, and target premium markets to get higher value," he said. (ANI)

