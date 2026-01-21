Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Davos [Switzerland], January 21 (ANI): The Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led 'Telangana Rising' delegation engaged in forward-looking discussions with Cisco's global leadership during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

As per the statement released by the state government, the delegation promised to extend full cooperation in Cisco's future plans for Telangana, emphasising that the state had earned its reputation as an economic powerhouse and a dynamic hub for industrial growth.

Guy Diedrich, Senior Vice President & Global Innovation Officer at Cisco, met the delegation during the WEF.

Diedrich expressed delight over the good progress since the MOU signing between TASK and YISU in March 2025. "TASK is a very forward-thinking and aggressive idea. The talent in Telangana is unmatched."

In March 2025, Cisco signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Telangana government's Young India Skills University (YISU) and Telangana Academy for Skill & Knowledge (TASK). The MOUs were reached with an intention to focus on digital skilling and workforce development, in areas like networking, cybersecurity, and emerging tech.

Minister for Revenue & Housing Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said, "Telangana is positioning itself as a globally competitive, future-ready hub for investment, innovation, and talent." Our state stands at the forefront of progressive policies and visionary initiatives, he added.

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, welcoming nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue." (ANI)

