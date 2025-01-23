Davos [Switzerland], January 23 (ANI): In an achievement for Telangana, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has committed to investing Rs60,000 crores to expand its data centre infrastructure in the Hyderabad region.

This agreement was secured during a high-level meeting between Telangana's delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, and senior executives from AWS at the World Economic Forum, Davos.

Representing AWS, Michael Punke, Vice President of Global Public Policy, outlined the company's vision for Telangana as an integral part of its India operations strategy.

The discussion highlighted the state government's proactive and supportive policies, which have created an ideal ecosystem for data centre development.

The new Rs60,000 crore investment will significantly bolster AWS's presence in Telangana, with plans to establish additional data centres in Hyderabad.

This expansion will cement Hyderabad's position as the undisputed hub of data centres in India, according to Minister D. Sridhar Babu.

AWS has been a long-term partner in Telangana's digital growth journey. The company previously announced a USD 4.4 billion (Rs36,000 crore) investment by 2030 to enhance cloud infrastructure in the state.

AWS has already developed three operational data centre sites in Telangana, representing an investment of $1 billion (approximately Rs8,000 crore).

To facilitate this new phase of expansion, AWS has requested the allocation of additional land, a proposal that the state government has promptly agreed to support.

Hailing the investment, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated, "We are delighted with the growth of confidence of global businesses like Amazon to making huge investments as never before in our state now. The efforts of the last one year have truly borne fruit. This is TelanganaRising vision at work."

Minister Sridhar Babu added, "With this deal, Hyderabad is set to be recognised as the Data Centres hub of India and an undisputed leader in the space."

AWS's decision to expand in Telangana underscores its commitment to supporting the state's digital ambitions. The Hyderabad AWS Region will play a pivotal role in driving the growth of cloud services, artificial intelligence, and advanced computing capabilities in India. (ANI)

