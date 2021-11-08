Dubai [UAE], November 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Telangana will showcase the success and capabilities of its startups and women entrepreneurs during November 09-12 at India Pavilion EXPO2020 Dubai.

The state has lined up events and meetings for sharing the business opportunities through new innovative ideas, products, and services that the business and startup ecosystem of the state can offer to the global investors.

A 17-member strong business delegation of The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), chamber member of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and industry (FICCI), led by the chamber's president and MD, Creamline Dairy Products, K Bhasker Reddy, will be exploring potential business tie-ups through these meetings and events.

"Government of India has set up an ambitious target of US $400 billion exports for 2021-22 and FTCCI aims at facilitating and supporting the ecosystem. The governments all across the world has captured the flourishing startup community and we are of the opinion that there could be huge synergies going forward between UAE and India and other countries," said Reddy.

Anil Agarwal, Sr VP, FTCCI and MD of Jeevaka Industries, Meela Jayadev, VP, FTCCI and MD, Sudhakar Irrigation Systems, Gautam Chand Jain, CMD, Pokarana Ltd. are among the other industry leaders from the state, who are part of the business delegation.

The members of the delegation will be meeting Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry besides holding B2B meetings with members of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC). The delegation will also be part of the India-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) business meet and India-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia meet. It will also hold interactive B2B & B2G meetings aimed at promoting trade and investments.

Among the 14 Startups, which will showcase their innovative capabilities, five have been founded by the women entrepreneurs, and are from diverse sectors, including healthcare, edutech, drones, prop tech, fintech, agritech, electric vehicles and apparel. These startups will pitch in the 'Elevate' session which is a pitching event that India Pavilion has designed to attract investors and will allow them to display their innovations to look for potential investors. The participating startups will also learn more about the latest sectoral trends, and the events will also include best practice workshops for startups and fireside conversations with business leaders.

