Dil Bekaraar teaser is out! The upcoming series about 'Thakur Parivaar' is based on Anuja Chauhan’s best-selling novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls. The synopsis of the web show reads, "Revolving around the day-to-day life of the Thakur family, it portrays their battles of ideological differences, and much more. The teaser appears to be dazzling and all colourful with the characters dealing with different situations at a fast forward pace. It is to be noted that the story takes place during the times when telegraphs and telephones existed and when people hummed to the tunes of R D Burman, Nazia Hassan and Hum Log."

Watch The Teaser Below:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2021 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).