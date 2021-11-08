Sooryavanshi delivered what was expected of it. Now you know why the makers of the movie never wanted to release this movie on OTT platforms. Yes, the reach would have been more but the thrill of such movies brings to the theatres is simply mind-blowing. Akshay Kumar's cop saga directed by Rohit Shetty has earned over Rs 70 crore in its first three days. Apart from the usual cop theme, flying cars and dialoguebaazi, what makes it equally more attractive for the viewers is the special appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, the other two cop superheros from Shetty's universe. The crossover we didn't know we wanted. But you know what's even more interesting? This isn't the first Diwali release of Akshay and Ajay together. Back in the 90s, they gave a hit during Diwali too! Sooryavanshi Ending Explained: 5 Questions Raised in Akshay Kumar’s Hit Film That Set Up the Plot of Ajay Devgn’s Upcoming Singham 3! (SPOILER ALERT)

The year was 1994 and the film was Suhaag. It was those days when two-hero films weren't just the norm but were highly rewarding at the box office. Akshay has several such releases in those days and Suhaag was one of them. This movie was a hit, as per Box Office India. The film was about two best friends who don't leave any opportunity to pull each other's legs but when tragedy strikes, they get ready to die for each other. Ajay and Akshay's friendship here was truly heartwarming. Sooryavanshi Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Along With Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba Make a Heady Concoction! (LatestLY Exclusive)

Sooryavanshi might become the first movie to earn Rs 100 crore post-pandemic if the trending continues. That would be great news for the industry that was bleeding for a year and a half.

