New Delhi [India], August 18: Terumo India, the Indian arm of global medical technology leader Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), has earned LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council for its Corporate Office in Gurugram. The award highlights Terumo India's ongoing commitment to sustainability, and it strengthens Terumo Group's ESG vision of reducing environmental impact while prioritizing the well-being of its associate's.

Designed with a focus on environmental responsibility and high-performance workplace standards, the interiors of Terumo India's office meet key sustainability benchmarks under the LEED v4 commercial Interiors rating system.

The certification acknowledges Terumo India's achievements across a wide range of sustainability measures. These include optimizing energy use through efficient HVAC systems and lighting design, conserving water with low-flow fixtures, and selecting a sustainable site. The office also prioritizes indoor environment by enhancing ventilation and using low-emitting materials. During construction, waste reduction was a top priority. Biophilic design elements like natural lighting and greenery were also integrated to support associate well-being and enhance workplace productivity.

Commenting on the milestone, Shishir Agarwal, President and Managing Director, Terumo India said, "At Terumo India, we believe that creating a healthier world begins with how we create and shape our own spaces. From energy efficiency to associate well-being, every corner of our office reflects our core values. Obtaining the LEED Gold Certification goes beyond just meeting a sustainability standard; it symbolizes who we are and what we believe in. This is a proud moment for us, as it represents our intent to create something meaningful for our people, our community, and the planet."

Terumo India's LEED-certified space reflects the company's broader commitment to creating social and environmental value, aligned with its group mission of 'Contributing to Society through Healthcare'.

About Terumo India Private Limited

Terumo India is a rapidly growing medical devices company dedicated to advancing access to high-quality cardiac, vascular, and other medical devices for patients and healthcare practitioners in India. As part of Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Terumo India upholds a mission rooted in 100 years of history: 'Contributing to Society through Healthcare.'

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Gurgaon, NCR Delhi, Terumo India has touched over 100,000 lives. The company is three times Great Place to Work® certified and was also recognized as one of India's Top 15 Workplaces™ in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, and Biotech in 2022. Terumo India also runs several acclaimed training and development programs, collaborating closely with customers and academic partners to address the skilling needs of India's healthcare system.

For more information, visit https://terumoindia.com/

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

For more information, visit https://www.terumo.com/

