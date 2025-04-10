SMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 10: Texas State University (TXST) and Vijaybhoomi University (VU) today announced a strategic collaboration to expand global education, research, and executive learning opportunities. This partnership aims to provide students with a globally enriched academic experience by combining the strengths of both institutions.

The agreement was signed on March 31, 2025, at the Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) campus in Bangalore. Leaders from TXST, VU, and JAGSoM gathered to chart a path forward for academic collaboration and innovation.

The centerpiece of the collaboration is a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) 2+2 pathway program. Students will complete two years at Vijaybhoomi University in India and two years at Texas State University in the U.S., earning a globally recognized degree while gaining cross-cultural academic exposure.

"This partnership marks a significant step in providing students with a truly global learning experience," said Dr. Pranesh Aswath, Provost and Executive VP at TXST. "By combining Texas State University's robust academic framework with JAGSoM's industry-centric curriculum, we aim to equip students with the skills and exposure necessary to excel in an interconnected world."

Sanjay Padode, President of VU, stated, "At Vijaybhoomi, we are committed to nurturing future-ready professionals. This collaboration with Texas State University will help us create pathways for our students to gain international exposure, access cutting-edge research, and collaborate on innovative business and technology solutions."

Core Areas of Collaboration

The partnership will extend beyond undergraduate programs to include several key areas of collaboration:

* Undergraduate and Graduate Pathways: Dual-degree and 2+2 programs for undergraduates and master's students. Students benefit from global academic mentorship, cross-border study experiences, and international internship opportunities.

* Joint Research and Doctoral Programs: Collaborative research in business, engineering, and technology will drive innovation. Faculty and doctoral students will co-develop interdisciplinary research projects to address global challenges.

* Executive and Online Education: Executive learning modules and online programs for industry professionals and entrepreneurs, with flexible formats and joint faculty involvement.

* Student and Faculty Exchange: Structured exchange programs will offer immersive academic and cultural experiences, and foster collaboration in teaching, research, and mentorship.

During the event, TXST, VU, and JAGSoM representatives engaged in campus tours, interactive sessions with students and faculty, and strategy discussions to identify actionable goals for the partnership.

Leaders in attendance included Dr. Pranesh Aswath, Dr. Sanjay Ramachandra, Dr. Seth Frei, Dr. Barrett Bryant, and Dr. John Fleming from Texas State University; Mr. Sanjay Padode, Mr. Pranav Padode, Dr. Ravikesh Srivastava, Dr. Anirrban Ghosh, and Dr. Salur Srikanth Patnaik from Vijaybhoomi University; and Dr. Venkatesh Sunkad, Dr. James P S, Prof. Rakesh Mediratta, and Prof. Edwin Moses from JAGSoM.

The signing of the 2+2 Undergraduate Pathway Program marks the beginning of a deeper collaboration between the institutions, with a shared commitment to setting new benchmarks in global education and student mobility.

About Texas State University

Founded in 1899, Texas State University is a public research institution based in San Marcos, Texas, serving over 38,000 students. Offering more than 200 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs, the university is a Carnegie-designated R2 institution recognized for its strengths in fields like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, advanced materials, and sustainable energy. TXST fosters a diverse, inclusive community with strong industry collaboration, preparing students for impactful careers in a global economy.

About Vijaybhoomi University (VU)

Vijaybhoomi University, located in Karjat, Maharashtra, is India's first liberal professional university. It offers interdisciplinary programs across business, law, engineering, science, and liberal arts through its schools, including JAGSoM and the True School of Music. VU emphasizes experiential learning, innovation, and industry readiness, helping students develop a practical, problem-solving mindset by combining design, technology, and business thinking.

For further information visit: https://vijaybhoomi.edu.in/

