New Delhi [India], March 13: "Thane has the potential to become one of the most preferred destinations for Women and Millennials," says Vihang Sarnaik, Director of Vihang Group. According to Sarnaik, "Thane is strategically connected to Mumbai through railways, expressways, freeways and upcoming metros and emerges as the ideal canvas for aspirational housing. Thane stands out as the sole market in India where millennials can seamlessly find a mix of lifestyle options and budget-friendly housing.

The city's robust connectivity makes it an attractive choice for those seeking professional opportunities in Mumbai while enjoying the tranquillity of Thane's nature-infused living experience. Thane's allure extends beyond practicalities, offering a unique lifestyle proposition."

In a ground-breaking move poised to reshape Thane's real estate landscape, Vihang Group, under the visionary leadership of its Director - Vihang Sarnaik, is set to pioneer Millennial and Women Centric Real Estate Development in Thane. Recognising the transformative role millennials play in shaping housing preferences, the group is strategically aligning its projects to cater to the discerning needs of this dynamic demographic. While interacting with a group of journalists, Vihang Sarnaik expressed that a staggering 400 million millennials constituting 36 of India's population and wielding substantial collective spending power of $330 billion are looking for a youthful destination to call home.

According to him, "Thane boasts a remarkable infrastructure, featuring IT parks, business centres, malls, hotels, healthcare facilities, and a robust education system. This burgeoning landscape not only enriches the living experience but also offers promising career prospects, making Thane a dynamic destination for those looking to strike a balance between work and life."

"As a homegrown brand, we understand Thane well, so our aim is not just to offer a home but to create a comprehensive ecosystem, where residents can truly experience a walk-to-work-play-entertainment-shopping lifestyle. This vision not only caters to the preferences of both women and millennials but also resonates with the evolving demands of the modern urban dweller," avers Sarnaik.

According to Sarnaik, The Group is attuned to the unique characteristics and aspirations of women and millennials. "We have been able to build a strong social connection with millennials and women and have been steering our focused development towards the aspirational housing segment. As a result, we have been able to sell over 200 units in just 20 days in a cluttered market where selling 20 units in the same period is a herculean task for any other developer," he added.

Vihang Group is also at the forefront of acknowledging and embracing the rising influence of women in the industry. According to Sarnaik, the brand's commitment to inclusivity goes beyond its real estate developments, extending to our corporate culture and project designs. "As an architect, I always felt that there is a need to redefine the aesthetics of real estate projects. So we are embracing gender-neutral and youthful design principles. We want to depart from traditional norms and recognise the importance of creating spaces that cater to a diverse range of preferences and lifestyles. The emphasis on gender-neutral design not only aligns with contemporary trends but also ensures that the living spaces appeal to a broad spectrum of residents. In order to match our aspirations for gender neutrality, we have also recently changed our hiring process where are prioritising women and millennials, recognising the unique perspectives and dynamism they bring to the table," says Vihang.

According to him, the perceptible change in women's roles, from influencers to key decision-makers, stems from the need for a secure nest and financial independence. Considering the pandemic, ownership stability has become even more important, contributing to the rise of women as prominent real estate players. From determined professionals to self-employed entrepreneurs, women are increasingly investing in real estate, drawn by benefits such as capital appreciation and rental income. Vihang Group's strategic focus on Millennial and Women Centric Real Estate Development aligns seamlessly with the evolving preferences in India's residential real estate. In this forward-looking approach, aspirational housing takes centre stage with modern design, smart technology integration, and lifestyle amenities, appealing directly to both demographics' aspirations.

