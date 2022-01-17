Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MentorMyBoard, India's most innovative and first of its kind learning, networking and up skilling digital platform for company directors and board members, organised the 2nd edition of Independent Directors Summit 2022.

The event saw enthusiastic participation through the virtual meet platform, where 7 key guest panellists amongst others, discussed the nuances of good governance and the evolving role of the independent directors, in current volatile business environment. Shri M P Shah, Regional Director, Western Region, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and the keynote speaker at the event. The discussions evolved around the theme of the Summit - "Transforming India with Good Governance and Role of Independent Directors."

Also Read | Haryana: Army Personnel Booked on Rape Charges in Hisar.

In the backdrop of the global pandemic and the uncertainty of the impending third wave, businesses and corporate conglomerates have gone through trying times, coping with the new normal. Under such circumstances, the need for good governance and the timely support of independent directors, can be highly valuable. Through panel discussions, brainstorming sessions, Q&A sessions and lectures, the participants delved deep into the topics like Pillars of Governance, Role of Independent Directors, and Moving from CSR to ESG for Better India, Regulators-From the Lenses of Indian Corporates and Transforming Millennial Boards-Unicorns and beyond. The event, sponsored by Prabhudas Lilladher and supported by BSE as Exchange Partner, also saw participants debating various measures and regulations through which the ethos of good governance can be achieved, keeping in mind the challenges and trials of a global pandemic.

Neha Shah, Director and CEO of MentorMyBoard and the visionary who conceptualised the event, said, "If we have to make our dream of becoming a $5 Trillion economy a reality there has to be a laser sharp focus on the Best of Corporate Governance as the major growth driver. Only by empowering the Independent Directors to be the Pillars of Futuristic Boards of India, can we transform India. And Independent Directors Summit is a stepping stone to realising that dream."

Also Read | Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: Date, History And Lesser-Known Facts About Netaji To Celebrate Parakram Diwas.

Divya Momaya, Founder of MentorMyBoard, said "It is indeed an honour and a privilege to host such distinguished personalities on this platform. I feel that such brainstorming interactions on good governance followed by collective efforts from Corporate and Regulators will help India be the best place to work, to invest and to do business in years ahead."

Neeraj Kulshrestha Chief Regulatory Officer at BSE Ltd., added "We compliment MentorMyBoard for organizing the Independent Director Summit. Independent Directors have a fiduciary responsibility on behalf of investors. We hope that such events enable meaningful interaction among participants to facilitate highest standards of Corporate Governance."

Speaking about the importance of such events, Sutapa Bannerjee, Financial Service Professional and Independent Director, ZOMATO Limited & Godrej Properties, who was one of the panelist, said, "Independent uncorrelated thinking is key to governance, the operative word being uncorrelated. Summits that focus attention on the understanding of such crucial areas are indeed useful."

Some of the other panelists at the event included CS Pradeep Ramakrishnan General Manager, SEBI; Ganesh Natarajan Chairman of 5F World, Lighthouse Communities & Honeywell Automation India Ltd.; CA Shailesh Haribhakti: Board & Audit Committee Chair | Independent Director | Evangelist - Economy, ESG, IR & EX Tech; Savithri Parekh Company Secretary, Reliance Industries Ltd and Dr. Radhakrishnan Pillai Corporate Trainer | Best Selling Author | TEDx and Josh Talks Speaker | Chief Leadership Coach at Chanakya Aanvikshiki Pvt. Ltd.

MentorMyBoard has been working towards the goal of mentoring, training and providing the much needed consultation services for Directors and Organisations. Their top courses include their signature program-Boardroom Mastery Certification Program where more than 300 Directors have been certified as Board Ready.

The 1st edition of Independent Directors Summit was held last year which saw participation from more than 450 Board Leaders across India and worldwide and was also a huge success. Through this Summit, MentorMyBoard is making an everlasting mark in the minds of all the stakeholders.

For more information about MentorMyBoard and their various leadership programs, please visit: https://www.mentormyboard.com/home

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)