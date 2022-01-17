Haryana, January 17: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a woman in Hisar has accused army personnel of rape. The Haryana police have booked the army man on rape charges.

As per the report published in The Tribune, the accused has been identified as Ravinder, an army man from Hisar. The victim, in her complaint, alleged that their family had fixed their marriage in March 2020. The accused called her to a hotel in March 2021 and in June 2021 to meet him and raped her on the pretext that they were set to get married. However, later he refused to marry her. UP: Army Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Daughter in Meerut.

The woman lodged a complaint against the accused at Hisar police station. Based on her complaint, the police booked the accused and his family members under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A further probe is underway, said the police.

