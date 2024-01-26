PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 26: In the sphere of skill development, The Art of Living, led by the visionary spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, unveils a mosaic of transformation. This mission is dedicated to not just inspiring individuals and the youth, but catapulting them toward sustainable and dignified livelihoods. Collaborating with diverse stakeholders, ranging from Central and State Government agencies to corporate partners, educational institutions, and community-based organisations, The Art of Living leads the way in skill development and entrepreneurship initiatives. Through this, it empowers the youth, laying the foundation for a progressive nation.

The scope is ambitious

1. Employable youth with industry-specific skills

The primary focus of the skill training programmes is to equip young minds with job-specific skills tailored to the demands of various industries. By providing industry-relevant training, the programme ensures that participants are well-prepared to seamlessly integrate into the workforce, meeting the dynamic requirements of the professional landscape.

2. Empowerment reloaded for the workforce

Through carefully planned skill development, The Art of Living helps create a strong and competent workforce. By nurturing talent and honing the capabilities of individuals, the initiative contributes to a generation armed with both industry acumen and the finesse of soft skills. This, in turn, fosters growth, innovation, and sustainability within the industrial sector.

3. Self-employment opportunities for semi-skilled and semi-literate sections

A key facet of The Art of Living's vision is to offer avenues for self-employment, particularly targeting the semi-skilled and semi-literate sections of society. By providing those in the shadows with essential skills and entrepreneurship training, the initiative leads to small enterprises which spells economic independence and resilience among these sections.

4. Contribution to infrastructure development

By setting up skill development centres and training hubs, the initiative becomes an integral part of the community's growth. Beyond the classroom, the impact reverberates in communities. Individuals don't just find jobs; they become architects of change. Infrastructure develops, and neighbourhoods come alive with renewed energy.

Impactful faculty development initiatives

The pursuit of self autonomy through skill development has been the cornerstone of all endeavors. Below are various noteworthy projects initiated and completed by The Art of Living's Skills Development Projects:

Faculty development programmes for effective implementation of National Education Policy 2020

In collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Commissionerate of Collegiate Education and the Commissionerate of Technical Education, The Art of Living conducted Faculty Development Programmes from December 2021 to December 2022. The objective was to familiarize and up-skill Principals and Faculties of Skill Development Courses in Government Polytechnics and Degree Colleges. The sessions delivered by subject matter experts, reached 3,279 faculty members, contributing to the advancement of skills development, recruitment trends, and industry connect.

Sessions delivered by subject matter experts from reputed institutions, such as AICTE, NSDC, IIMs and IITs, training manual preparation and NEP 2020 with relevance to collegiate education.Beneficiaries: 3,279 faculty members of the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

A panoramic perspective of skill development by The Art of Living

Over 4,20,000 young individuals have received training in livelihood skills across 500+ districts in 23 states and union territories in India.A network of 95 skill development centres operates, providing training in over 50 distinct job roles across the country.

In India, more than 3,10,000 rural individuals have benefitted from various programmes.Additionally, 3,294 prison inmates have undergone training in 28 prisons across India.Globally, the impact of Prison Programmes has been substantial, transforming the lives of over 8,00,000 inmates across 65 countries.

These diverse training programmes offer promising employment opportunities to rural and urban youth, contributing to widespread skill development and empowerment.In essence, The Art of Living's Skill Training Centres aren't run-of-the-mill initiatives. The project goes beyond conventional skill development, breathing life into communities and laying the foundation for a future that's not just dignified but dynamic. This multi-faceted approach reflects a commitment to creating a sustainable and inclusive ecosystem that benefits individuals and society at large.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living is dedicated to empowering individuals with a unique blend of innovative programmes and contemporary techniques. The organisation fosters personal and professional growth, equipping individuals globally with essential life skills, emotional intelligence, and resilience for navigating the complexities of today's world.

