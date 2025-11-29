The First Sci-Fi Thriller Based on Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence Gets Part 2: Internet of Dangerous Things

New Delhi [India], November 29: Artificial Intelligence inside your phone, TV, car, watch, and refrigerator already knows your locations, habits, secrets, and patterns. But now imagine these non-living 'things' gaining the power to read your mind before you speak, and then uniting to take control of your life.

The universe introduced through the first sci-fi thriller based on Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence enters an explosive new phase as Dr. Maulik Vyas unveils the much-anticipated sequel to his breakthrough novel. His new release, Internet of Dangerous Things - The Metaverse Revival, pushes the boundaries of sci-fi with a darker, more ambitious expansion of the world readers first encountered in Internet of Things - A Digital Thriller.

The debut novel became a talking point soon after launch, earning rare off-camera appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati for its originality and fearless imagination about AI going rogue. It later drew international interest as well, with Netflix's Benjamin Gutsche (Cassandra) praising the book's radical concept and its chilling relevance to today's accelerating artificial intelligence landscape.

What made the first book extraordinary--and what set it apart as the first sci-fi thriller based on Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence--was its unconventional antagonist: not humanoid robots or sentient machines, but everyday objects. Vehicles, appliances, gadgets, industrial systems, and even furniture gained intelligence through an evolved IoT network and united against humanity. The unsettling realism of this idea gave the story its enduring impact.

The sequel intensifies that premise dramatically. Internet of Dangerous Things - The Metaverse Revival introduces a triad of terrifying breakthroughs: an evolved AI command structure, a militarized Metaverse, and MiReaNa (Mind Reader Nanotechnology)--a fictional advancement that enables non-living objects to read human thoughts. With this power, the IoT collective transforms into an unstoppable war engine, triggering a large-scale confrontation with the US Armed Forces. Readers are thrust into a cinematic war featuring autonomous drones, weaponized vehicles, self-thinking appliances, micro-weapons, and colossal mechanized giants--one of the boldest sci-fi combat sequences penned by an Indian author.

Today, the trilogy stands strong among readers seeking sci-fi thrillers based on the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence, especially those fascinated by AI dominance, hyper-connected devices, and dystopian futures. In an age where breakthroughs in smart systems are celebrated but rarely questioned, Dr. Vyas's novels act as a stark reminder of what might unfold when technology begins to operate beyond human control.

A Mythic Showdown Approaches

In a major announcement, Dr. Vyas confirmed that the third installment is already in development. This next chapter explores the birth of the world's first true AI supervillain as Artificial Intelligence evolves into KALI, the supreme force of Kaliyug. He hints at an unprecedented confrontation--a collision of prophecy and technology--as Kalki rises to face Kali in an apocalyptic battle that merges cosmic mythology with futuristic warfare.

He has also revealed the title with a specialized style:k(A)L(I) Vs. Vishnu v10.0--which he describes as powerful, enigmatic, and layered with symbolic meaning, setting the stage for a monumental conflict unlike anything in the genre.

With Internet of Dangerous Things - The Metaverse Revival now available online, this franchise continues to establish itself as the first sci-fi thriller based on Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence--and one of India's most distinctive contributions to speculative fiction.

Fans of AI-driven suspense, IoT-based dystopias, and high-voltage technological apocalypses will find themselves immersed in a world where every object thinks independently, every device conceals motive, and humanity's survival hangs in fragile balance.

Part 1: Internet of Things - A Digital Thriller: https://amzn.in/d/0FVzPPt

Part 2: Internet of Dangerous Things - The Metaverse Revival: https://amzn.in/d/hJFu8Ek

