New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsReach): Taking your business to exceptional heights and becoming a legend in the field is the dream of every entrepreneur. But the goal becomes unachievable to many. It is not a lack of hard work and smartness that curb their business growth. The success of legendary brands results from a combination of hard work, unique business blueprints, and personal transformational techniques that etch their name in the customer's heart.

Vijay Parthasarathy an IITK, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus & a former global CEO with a journey across 75 brands presents remarkable findings from the unstoppable legends, Procter &Gamble, Colgate Palmolive, Johnson &Johnson, Tata, Nike, Coke, and Apple, most of whom he has spent decades with decoding the formula that sets them apart for centuries. While analysing hundreds of businesses that collapsed during the Covid pandemic, it struck him that these companies were not privy to a specific, powerful science. A science that allows them to dominate their industry for centuries rendering them immune to every kind of adversity that could threaten them.

To create a legacy of your business venture, you need to unlock the secret code to re-program your subconscious mind, the prime driver of your life. THE GOLDEN LADDER, RISE TO BE UNSTOPPABLE unveils this for you. The book will act as a transformational manual if you are passionate about becoming a business sensation and mastering life. Finally, these techniques can be used effectively for personal transformation to make you the most confident, energy-driven individual--a necessity for everything in life. You will never again fall prey to anxiety, worry and fear but instead, live life vibrating at a totally new frequency making everyone take a second look at you.

Vijay is also a certified coach in hypnotherapy, Reiki, AOL, and Brahma Kumaris meditation techniques. He is a staunch practitioner of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Neuro-linguistic Programming (NLP) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (A.C.T). In this book, he brings together this revolutionary combination of a unique form of domain expertise and channelling mind power, unlike anyone, has done before. A rare recipe that integrates business transformation and Personal Mastery awaits you.

Shop Now: https://www.amazon.in/GOLDEN-LADDER-RISE-UNSTOPPABLE-Exponentially-ebook/dp/B0BSDQ5L41/ref=sr_1_1?crid=33XM2TNSH0FYX&keywords=golden+ladder&qid=1682598743&s=digital-text&sprefix=golden+ladder%2Cdigital-text%2C373&sr=1-1

