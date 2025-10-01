Christopher Swift, Chairman and CEO of The Hartford, along with other company executives, attended the grand opening of The Hartford's new Technology Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 1: The Hartford, a leading U.S.-based insurance company, announces the grand opening of its new India Technology Center today in Hyderabad's Financial District. This strategic expansion reinforces the company's commitment to advancing artificial intelligence and digital innovation.

The Hartford will operate its cutting-edge technology center from the top two floors of Kalyani Trident, a facility designed to ignite innovation and energize teams. The office features dynamic collaboration areas to foster teamwork and creativity, state-of-the-art workstations, and training facilities to support continual learning and professional growth. The new office also features a history wall celebrating The Hartford's more-than-200-year legacy.

"The true strength of The Hartford has always been its people," said The Hartford's Chief Information Officer Shekar Pannala. "By building on our world-class workforce with this technology center in Hyderabad, we are not only creating new digital and AI capabilities but also shaping the future of insurance technology. This center will be a magnet for talent in India - a place where engineering excellence and unified purpose drive innovation at scale."

Hyderabad, like The Hartford, is a place where heritage meets innovation. The city was selected because of its thriving ecosystem, diverse and skilled technology workforce, and reputation as a global innovation center. The Hyderabad office is part of The Hartford's forward-looking approach to develop a global technology team that accelerates engineering capabilities and scales development centers across key locations. It will complement The Hartford's existing U.S. technology centers in Hartford, Connecticut; Chicago, Illinois; and Charlotte, North Carolina, and support the company's broader innovation agenda.

"The team we are hiring in Hyderabad will apply advancements in data, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies to elevate and expand The Hartford's capabilities while upholding the high standards of ethics and integrity for which we are known," said The Hartford's Chief Data, AI and Operations Officer Jeff Hawkins. "We are eager for the Hyderabad workforce to share in our bold, imaginative work."

Founded in 1810, The Hartford is a Fortune 200 company with more than 19,000 employees internationally and headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company serves millions of businesses of all sizes and tens of millions of individuals and their families, helping them to thrive with confidence by anticipating challenges and reducing risks. Backed by two centuries of underwriting, actuarial and risk management expertise -- and a decade of sustained investment in digital modernization -- The Hartford is deploying AI and advanced analytics to enhance decision making and unlock new value.

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, employee benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford's legal notice.

