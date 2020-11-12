Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Himalaya Drug Company, one of India's leading wellness brands, launched a new film under their 'Ab Daant Hamesha 10/10' campaign. This new campaign for Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste focuses on the importance of using the right toothpaste to prevent toothache and cavities and bring happiness in our daily lives.

The film features a conversation between two mothers talking about their children's oral hygiene. The film is set in the new normal, wherein one of the mothers shares the challenge that she faces while trying to get her children to brush the right way. The other mother then recommends Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste and explains how it helps her child in keeping oral problems at bay.

The TVC also captures the key ingredients of the toothpaste, Neem, Triphala, and Miswak. These well-known and effective ingredients help protect the teeth from toothache and cavities and provide complete oral protection.

Adding to this, Saif Ahmad, Brand Manager - Oral Care, The Himalaya Drug Company, said, "Through our campaign 'Ab Daant Hamesha 10/10', we have tried to depict the real-life challenges of oral care in the early years of life and how choosing the right toothpaste is crucial. Himalaya Complete Care has Neem, Triphala, and Miswak that help protect teeth and gums, making them strong and healthy. Not just kids, but adults too tend to overlook oral care needs. So, the best way to prevent problems would be to brush regularly with the right toothpaste."

Highlighting the insight behind the campaign, Prateek Srivastava, Co-Founder, Chapter Five, said, "Ask any mother and she'll tell you that her kids don't brush their teeth properly. That's why they need Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste, which has the most effective combination of herbs for oral health problems. The creative route of securing full marks for your teeth should help build a good recall for the brand among our target audience."

Watch the film here: https://youtu.be/ePpPBwpR9qw

