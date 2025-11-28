PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has been officially certified as a Great Place To Work®, reaffirming its position as one of India's most respected hospitality brands and an employer of choice. The certification is awarded by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. It is based entirely on employee feedback along with an independent and rigorous evaluation of the organisation's culture, trust index and people practices.

* Recognition reinforces the brand's commitment to an associate-centric culture built on trust, purpose and The Leela Dharma.

The Great Place To Work® Certification is conferred on organisations that achieve a minimum of 70 percent positive responses on the Trust Index survey, which assesses credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. With insights drawn from more than 100 million employees across 150 countries over the last three decades, Great Place To Work® represents the global benchmark for measuring and recognising exceptional workplace cultures.

At The Leela, a strong associate-centric philosophy continues to drive the brand's growth. The organisation has built a future-ready talent ecosystem anchored in continuous learning, leadership development and holistic well-being. Associates benefit from structured career pathways, digital learning platforms, capability-building initiatives and a consistent culture of appreciation that strengthens belonging and purpose. What makes The Leela a Great Place to Work is the way its values translate into everyday behaviour, where associates experience genuine care, trust and a shared commitment to excellence.

"This recognition is deeply meaningful because it comes directly from our associates, the people who bring The Leela's philosophy and promise to life every day. We are guided by The Leela Dharmas and our brand ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava - Guest is God, which shape a culture rooted in authenticity, care and excellence. As we approach The Leela's fortieth year, this certification is a reminder that our people remain our greatest strength and the foundation on which our future will continue to be built," said Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts.

Reflecting on the milestone, Ms. Isha Goyal, Senior Vice President and Head - Human Resources, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, added, "Being certified as a Great Place To Work® is an important affirmation of the trust our associates place in this organisation. It validates our continued focus on strengthening culture, building leadership capability and creating an environment where every individual feels valued, supported and encouraged to grow. Our commitment remains to enable our people to thrive while contributing meaningfully to The Leela's journey ahead."

As The Leela moves toward its fortieth year, this certification marks a significant milestone in its ongoing journey to build a workplace defined by trust, belonging, purpose and high performance. It reinforces the brand's commitment to nurturing a culture that attracts talented individuals, inspires their best work and continually raises benchmarks in Indian luxury hospitality.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is India's largest institutionally owned and managed pure-play luxury hospitality brand. Backed by the Brookfield Group, The Leela operates 13 award-winning properties across India's premier leisure and business destinations. Recognized globally for architectural excellence and bespoke services, The Leela has been ranked the #1 hospitality brand globally by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards in 2020 and 2021, and among the top three in 2023 and 2024. The brand remains committed to delivering timeless Indian hospitality through world-class luxury experiences.

For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive 'employer-of-choice' recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

