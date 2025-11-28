Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding story is leaving everyone shocked with drama and new twists emerging nearly every day. The music producer and the star cricketer were scheduled to tie the knot on November 23, 2025, in Sangli, but the ceremony had to be postponed due to Smriti's dad, Shrinivas Mandhana, falling ill. Soon after, claims started doing rounds online, claiming that the wedding got cancelled after Palash was caught cheating the night before their big day. Rumours even suggested that he was found in an intimate moment with a choreographer named Nandika Dwivedi. ‘I Never Got Involved With Him’: Amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Wedding Row, Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence on Viral ‘Leaked Chats’ and Cheating Allegations, Faces Troll Attacks (View Post).

Who Is Nandika Dwivedi?

Nandika Dwivedi is a professional dancer and choreographer who has been slowly making a mark in the entertainment industry. Talking about her educational background, she holds a B.Com degree from Delhi University and has an MBA from IMT Ghaziabad. Alongside her academic journey, she pursued her passion for dance and made a flourishing career in it.

Palak Muchhal With Mithoon and Palash Muchhal at Palash’s Pre-Wedding Festivities With Smriti Mandhana

Over the years, Nandika has worked with well-known choreographers like Piysuh Bhagat and Shazia Samji, the duo behind the track "Besos" featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Shikhar Dhawan. Nandika identifies herself as a personal trainer and choreographer, as mentioned in her Instagram bio. Nandika has also featured in several music projects as a lead dancer, including Mansimran's "Tere Piche".

Nandika Dwivedi With Palash Muchhal During His Pre-Wedding Festivities

Palash Muchhal’s Leaked Chats

Nandika Dwivedi's name has been doing rounds on the internet ever since the chaotic wedding postponement of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal. Multiple leaked chats and accusations mentioning her have gone viral across social media platforms. A fresh Reddit theory has added a whole new layer of drama to the already messed-up Smriti-Palash wedding saga.

According to this narrative, the whole wedding postponement thing might not be limited to just Smriti's dad's health, but a shocking incident that supposedly took place during a dance rehearsal just days before the marriage. As per the viral post, Palash was allegedly caught in an intimate moment with Nandika Dwivedi, a dancer hired by the Bosco dance team to train him for his big day. Things got escalated further when Smriti's close friend and teammate, Shreyanka Patil, caught him in the act.

What Happened After Palash Was Allegedly Caught Cheating?

According to the Reddit post, there was a big fight between both families and Smriti's brother even attacked Plash, due to which he got little injured. Afterwards, Smriti's dad complained of chest pain and had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment. The following day, Palak Muchhal took her brother Palah to Mumbai, and even Nandika "escaped" the wedding venue. Old Video of Palash Muchhal and Natasa Stankovic Goes Viral Amid Cheating Allegations and Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row (Watch).

Viral Reddit Post on Palash Muchhal’s Alleged Cheating Incident

No Comments Yet From Smriti Mandhana or Palash Muchhal

Nearly a week after the wedding was postponed, neither Smriti nor Palash’s families have shared any update about a new date, nor have they addressed the cheating controversy or the allegations. Fans continue to look for answers, but it’s advisable to avoid believing or spreading internet theories blindly. Everyone deserves the presumption of innocence until verified facts are made public.

