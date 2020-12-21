Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The season to wish one another joy, love and peace is here with Christmas just right around the corner. With Punekars getting into the holiday season and festive mood, Phoenix Marketcity is all geared up to elevate the mood and make everyone's Christmas happier.

All decked up to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, Phoenix Marketcity Pune has created some unforgettable experiences for its consumers. Christmas at Phoenix got better with The Midas Christmas themed decor - a visual treat and a mark of prosperity and grandeur. The massive Pegasus has landed juxtaposing the icily geometric Mandala arches, thus adding the dreamy feels to the festivities right at the Mall Entrance. The Messengers of Joy at the main atrium are a sight to behold as the Gold Reindeers are captured in sculpt right at their take off. The Frosty Wave-set in the arctic motion of everything Christmas. Phoenix Marketcity, Pune is a package of all things merry and noteworthy this Christmas. The Winter Collection 2020 by the best fashion brands are a preferential must-haves this season with a lot of offers in stores.

YouTube Link: youtu.be/HlctEMUptUI.

With the mall expecting a great number of footfalls, it has ensured all the safety measures for its customers so that they have a happy and stress-free shopping experience. Precautions like security personnel screening mall staff for fever and cold symptoms with thermo guns, stores to be managed with minimal staff, availability of sanitizer at all times in the store.

A brief description of the Midas Christmas art installations

1. The Pegasus - Main mall entrance

The mythical winged horse drawing a royal cart has landed just at the south entrance. The mammoth structure exudes a grandeur charm and gives a dreamy touch to the festive vibes.

2. Icy Mandalas - Main mall entrance

Juxtaposed to the Pegasus, the Mandala arches complement the ethereal glory and notches it a level up. The enormity of the setup is like a tableau of snowflake geometry frozen in time.

3. Messengers of Joy - Ground Floor, opp Westside

The main atrium is adorned with 6 geometrically sculpted gold Reindeers about to take flight. At the base of it is a 40 ft. gold Christmas tree.

4.The Frosty Waves - Ground Floor, opp Lifestyle

The north entrance welcomes the guests with the splendid Frosty Waves- an installation powered by a kinetic source thus setting the arctic elements in motion.

5.The Ginger Breadhouse - Ground Floor, opp ZARA

The Gingerbread house is made of Ginger based biscotti's, held together by icing sugar for an adhesive.

All the installations at the mall are lined with a gold finish resembling the majestic Midas Touch.

We are all decked up to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, Phoenix Marketcity Pune has created some unforgettable experiences for the shoppers. Don't miss The Haute Sale on over 500+ International and National brands across the mall for a limited period only.

Where: Phoenix Marketcity Pune, Viman Nagar

When: till 10th January 2021.

