PNN

London [UK], November 15: Brand Vista Consulting, in association with Guidance Forever, International Academic and Management Association (IAMA), Skin Seal, DG Events Management and Teri Job, successfully hosted the two-day global leadership gathering -- The Next Economy Forum 2025 -- on 03rd November at the House of Lords, UK Parliament, and 04th November at Oxford University.

Also Read | FM Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates AI Centre of Excellence in Nagaland To Boost Skilling and Training.

Designed as a forward-thinking platform to reimagine future economic and social frameworks, the forum was centered around the theme:

"Building a Sustainable, Inclusive, and Tech-Driven Global Economy."

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl; Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor and Others Congratulate New Parents.

A Premier Platform for Global Dialogue

The event brought together distinguished global business and policy leaders, Members of Parliament and diplomats, CEOs and investors, technology innovators, sustainability champions, and academic thought leaders. Through strategic dialogues and collaborative sessions, the Forum focused on three core objectives:

* Connecting Global Leadership

* Shaping Policy & Business Strategy

* Catalyzing Sustainable Transformation

Inauguration at the House of Lords, UK Parliament

The Forum commenced with opening remarks from Mr. Gaurav Khattar, Chairman of the Advisory Board, Brand Vista Consulting, and Mr. Devang Gohil, Partner, The Next Economy Forum 2025.

They welcomed the Guests of Honour:

* Lord Darren Mott, OBE, Member, House of Lords, UK

* Mr. Navendu Mishra, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, UK

Both dignitaries applauded the global visionaries present at the Forum and recognized their contributions to innovation, sustainability, and global progress. They also commended Brand Vista Consulting for establishing The Next Economy Forum as a strategic platform for collaboration, ideation, and meaningful policy-oriented dialogue.

In his address, Mr. Navendu Mishra emphasized the importance of such forums in redefining global business practices and fostering sustainable development. He highlighted the UK Government's commitment to creating a conducive environment for global leaders and enterprises to innovate, collaborate, and expand.

Thought Leadership from Global Visionaries

Leading international figures shared powerful insights shaping the future of the global economy, including:

* Dr. Satya Vadlamani, CMD, Murli Krishna Pharma & Co-Chair, The Next Economy Forum 2025

* Mr. Evan Luthra, General Partner, KOL Capital

* Mr. Kazim Raza Khan, CEO, IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited

* Dr. Mohammad Salem Omaid, Founder & CEO, Ibnk

* Mr. Siddharth Hasamnis, CEO, Enthalpy Asia

* Dr. Naveen Chettupalli, Managing Director, Sravani Hospitals

* Mr. Avirat Jain, CEO, BizAlchemy

Their thought-provoking viewpoints covered emerging technologies, digital transformation, sustainable healthcare, next-gen infrastructure, and the reshaping of global value chains.

Special Highlight: Book Launches & Publications

The Forum also hosted significant literary and knowledge-sharing milestones:

* "My Mother, My Strength", a heartfelt book by Dr. Satya Vadlamani, CMD, Murli Krishna Pharma, celebrating her mother's life and legacy, was officially unveiled.

* "PRISM HR PLAYBOOK", authored by Dr. Mohammed Bawaji, CPHR Services, was launched, offering practical insights into modern HR methodologies.

* Brand Vista Consulting unveiled its flagship business journal, Influence 360, during the ceremony at the House of Lords -- marking a new chapter in global thought leadership and business intelligence.

Recognizing Excellence: Forum Award Winners

The Forum also celebrated organizations that demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact. Notable winners included:

His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Rina Telesphore, Mr. Kazim Raza Khan, CEO, IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited, Mr. Evan Luthra, General Partner, KOL Capital, Mr. Sanjay Awasthi, Chairman and Founder, Tembo Steels, Dr. Satya Vadlamani, CMD, Murli Krishna Pharma, Mr. Kunal Mehra, CEO & Regional Director India & MENA, Crimson Education India, Mr. Mohammed Asif, Executive Director, Plan International (India Chapter), Dr. Mohammad Salem Omaid, Founder and CEO, Ibnk, Mr. Siddharth Hasamnis, CEO, Enthalpy Asia, Mr. Ravinder Grover, COO, HarvestPlus Solutions, Mr. Rahul Aggarwal, Director, St. Mark's Group of Schools, Mr. Vishal Agrawal, Vice Chairman, Superior Group of Industries, Dr. Vidya Sravanthi, Founder & Director, Reqelford International School, Ms. Bertha NdzeremYenwo Yiberla, Founder & CEO, Mike Denny Institute of Excellence, Mr. Vinay Kumar Gopal Singh, Partner, JE & VEE Infrastructure, Mr. Shivanshu Kharia, Executive Director, Modern Group of Industries & Institutes, Ms. Sravani Chettupalli, Founder & CEO, Sravani Hospitals, Mr. Devang Gohil, Founder, Ziya Asian Grill Restaurant, Mr. Avirat Jain, CEO, BizAlchemy, Dr. Bikash Sharma, President and Founder Trustee, International Academic and Management Association (IAMA), Mr. Shyam Gupta, CEO, Guidance Forever, Mr. Ajay Raipal, CEO, Aspesis Marketing & SkinSeal, TeriJob - Emerging Job Portal of Bharat, CP HR Services, Mr. Tejinder Singh Gill and FREYAA - The Fashion Brand, Colliers India, Mr. Swapan Kumar Chatterjee, Director, CGMP Projects, Ar. Shantanoo Vishwanath Rane, Chairman, Roswalt Realty, Mr. Amitava Mazumder, Founder, MASAA Innovation

Day 2 at Oxford University: Research, Policy & Future-Ready Insights

The second day at Oxford University featured academic exchanges, leadership sessions, and thematic dialogues focused on innovation-driven policy frameworks, collaborative research, and sustainability-focused economic models. These sessions emphasized the integration of business strategy with academic rigor to build a resilient global economy.

Dr. Satya Vadlamani, CMD, MKPPL opened the forum by her welcome speech as Co-Chair of The Next Economy Forum 2025 in which she highlighted the key issues which needs our attention and how through collaboration and sustainable practices we can create a better world.

This was followed by several Fireside Chats, Keynote Speeches and Panel discussion.

The notable speakers at the forum were:

1) Mr. Adrian Clamp, Partner, KPMG International

2) Mr. Kazim Raza Khan, CEO, IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited.

3) Mr. Sanjay Awasthi, Chairman and Founder, Tembo Steels

4) Mr. Evan Luthra, General Partner, KOL Capital

5) Mr. Vinay Kumar Gopal Singh, Partner, JE & VEE Infrastructure

6) Mr. Vishal Agrawal, Vice Chairman, Superior Group of Industries

7) Mr. Mohammed Asif, Executive Director, Plan International (India Chapter)

8) Dr. Mohammad Salem Omaid, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ibnk

9) Mr. Siddharth Hasamnis, CEO, Enthalpy Asia

10) Ms. Sravani Chettupalli, Founder & CEO, Sravani Hospitals

11) His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Rina Telesphore

12) Dr. Vidya Sravanthi, Founder & Director, Reqelford International School

PANEL DISCUSSION TOPIC - Empowering the Next Generation

Moderator - Co-Chair of The Next Economy Forum - Dr. Satya Vadlamani, CMD, Murli Krishna Pharma

And Panelists were:

1) Mr. Kunal Mehra, CEO & Regional Director India & MENA, Crimson Education India

2) Mr. Ravinder Grover, COO, HarvestPlus Solutions

3) Dr. Vidya Sravanthi, Founder & Director, Reqelford International School

4) Ms. Bertha NdzeremYenwoYiberla, Founder & CEO, Mike Denny Institute of Excellence

5) Mr. Avirat Jain, CEO, BizAlchemy

6) Ms. Amanda Slavin, Founder & CEO, The Future Frequency

Outcomes & Future Roadmap

Insights and recommendations from the Forum will be consolidated into a comprehensive Global Insight & Policy Report that will be shared with policymakers, global institutions, corporations, and research bodies, supporting informed decision-making and sustainable global transformation.

About Brand Vista Consulting

Headquartered in the United Kingdom and operating across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, Brand Vista Consulting is a Management, Marketing, and Strategy Consulting firm committed to enabling transformative business growth and socio-economic development through global leadership platforms, research-driven consulting, and strategic collaborations.

Brand Vista Consulting partners with governments, corporates, policy institutions, and innovation leaders to design and implement strategies that drive measurable business outcomes and sustainable progress.

For more details, please contact khushi@brandvistaconsulting.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)