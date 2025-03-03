PNN

New Delhi [India], March 3: What happens when the truth is ignored, and the innocent are left to suffer? Semal A. More's The Rising Dawn is a gripping novel based on a true story that uncovers the harsh realities of a broken system, betrayal, and the fight for freedom.

This powerful book follows the lives of four young men--Aryan, Sameer, Raghav, and Zaid--who are wrongfully imprisoned for a crime they didn't commit. Their dreams are shattered, their voices silenced, and their futures stolen. Behind the prison walls, they face brutality, corruption, and an unforgiving world that has already condemned them.

With no one left to save them, they make a choice--to fight back. But freedom has a price, and not all of them will make it out alive.

Early Reviews on The Rising Dawn

* "A heartbreaking yet inspiring story that will stay with you long after the last page."

* "A gripping tale of survival, sacrifice, and the unbreakable human spirit."

A Global Story That Represents Gujarat

Author Semal A. More lived in Vadodara, Gujarat, for several years and is now a German citizen proudly representing Gujarat on the global stage. His journey proves that your past does not define you--your choices do.

The Rising Dawn is set to release soon in India, Europe, and the UK. Stay tuned for the official launch date!

