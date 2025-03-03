Rajkot, March 3: In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old man allegedly raped his father’s tenant’s 14-year-old daughter and molested her 11-year-old sister in Rajkot, Gujarat. The accused, Rajesh Makwana, targeted the minor sisters on multiple occasions, threatening to kill their mother if they spoke out. The victims’ mother, who had been living in the rented house with her children after separating from her husband, filed a complaint after her daughters revealed the abuse, leading to his arrest on Sunday, March 2.

According to a report by the Times of India, the disturbing incidents began on February 26, when Makwana allegedly lured the 11-year-old victim under the pretext of teaching her how to ride a scooter. He took her to a deserted road near a public toilet, where he kissed and molested her. The victim later revealed that Makwana had molested her on a previous occasion as well, and threatened to kill their mother if she reported the abuse. Rajkot Shocker: Videos of Women Undergoing Gynaecological Check-Ups at Payal Maternity Home in Gujarat Leaked on Telegram, YouTube Channel ‘Megha MBBS’; Probe Ordered.

As the investigation progressed, the 14-year-old sister also came forward, revealing that Makwana had raped her twice, once about a month and a half ago when she was home alone and again 15 days before the complaint was filed. She, too, disclosed that the accused had threatened to kill their mother if she told anyone about the assault. The police have completed medical examinations of both sisters and confirmed the allegations. Rajkot Shocker: School Van Driver Rapes Class 12 Student in Gujarat Over Several Months, Films Video of Sex Assault and Threatens To Share Them on Instagram and Snapchat; Arrested.

The accused, Rajesh Makwana, who is married, was arrested by the Rajkot B division police and has been booked for repeated rape, criminal intimidation, and other related offenses under the Indian Penal Code. Police also revealed that Makwana has a prior prohibition case registered against him. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case, with Makwana scheduled to appear in court on March 3, 2025.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

