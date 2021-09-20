New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As the name suggests, The Skin Story aims to nurture the skin from within to make it beautiful & healthy from outside and within; the brand believes that the skincare is not about hiding flaws & blemishes under heavy makeup but is about healing and providing adequate care to the skin.

The company is known to be averse to cutting corners and delivering any product that does not align with its mission of ethical skincare. It is worthy to mention that all its products are not only made with the purest of ingredients, but are also extensively dermatologically tested, both in-house and at NABL accredited labs, so that they perfectly suit a user's skin type and there are no unwanted effects in the long run.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Cousin in West Godavari District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Though focused primarily for women, the brand is not limited to catering to only one gender as many of its skincare products are known to work well on the skin types & textures of both males & females.

Popular Products

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 19-Year-Old Youth Stabs Neighbour’s Teenage Daughter After Dispute Over Boundary Wall In Noida; Arrested.

The Skin Story Pimple Spot Corrector Gel - Developed using a special scientifically proven concoction of Salicylic Acid, Witch Hazel, Zinc and Niacinamide, the gel helps to eliminate pimples and pimple marks.

The Skin Story Under Eye Gel - The gel promotes antioxidants and increase collagen to defend against UV exposure, reduce under-eye bags, puffiness and dark circles, and renews thin, delicate skin around the eyes.

The Skin Story Illuminating Day Cream - The day cream has a non-greasy formula and minimises the appearance of pores, reduces pigmentation, freckles, spots and mattifies the skin.

The Skin Story Hydrating Gel Mask - The mask deeply moisturises the face giving it a glowing and dewy finish the next morning. It does not let the skin lose water overnight, thus making the user appear 10 times fresher and rejuvenated the next morning.

The Skin Story Daily Defence Age Serum - The serum is known to reduce the ageing of skin and reverses appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, crow's feet, discolouration and many more signs of aging and helps get the firmer and healthier looking skin.

Launched in 2019, the story of skin wellness brand - The Skin Story, is nothing short of a fairytale. Though not very old, The Skin Story has already established itself as one of the leading skincare brands. The company believes that every skin has a story to tell. The founder of the company,

Ravina Jain, defines the philosophy behind the brand's name in very eloquent words - "You can see the summary of one's life by just looking at their skin. An infant's skin in soft & supple reflecting the story of nurture & nourishment. A teenager's skin is young & radiant, showcasing the transformation a body goes through in the growing years. A middle-aged person's skin looks tired as years of hard work begin to take their toll. Finally, an old person's skin is often loose & saggy, telling the story of years of experience & stress. An affluent & rich person's skin would tell the story of a pampered & comfortable life, while the weathered & roughened skin of any person in a regular job would narrate the story of hardships that the person has to endure. As a responsible brand, The Skin Story's mission is to give a happy twist to every user's skin story."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)