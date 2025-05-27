PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 27: Elearnmarkets, a trusted name in trading and financial education, is proud to introduce The Young Investor - Stock Market Mentorship Program, designed especially for young students (ages 12-19). This launch marks a new chapter for Elearnmarkets, co-founded by Vivek Bajaj, which already has 3M+ learners enrolled across 40+ specialised courses, well known for its flagship program TMP (Trading Mentorship Program).

Having empowered thousands of adults to take control of their financial journeys, Elearnmarkets is now extending that mission to the next generation -- enabling children to explore the world of investing with the same depth and curiosity.

As Vivek Bajaj shares, "Children ask incredibly intuitive questions -- the kind you or I as adults may not think of. Their ability to observe and think without filters makes them natural mentees of the markets. And there's so much they can gain from this process -- not just financially, but intellectually."

About the Mentorship

* 3-Month Hybrid Learning - 9 live sessions + self-paced content designed for students

* Learn from Market Experts - Mentorship by Vivek Bajaj, Shuchi Rungta

* Understand Money, Markets & Investing - Basics of finance, power of investing, business analysis, and stock market concepts

* Community + Certification - Excel tools, assignments, peer learning, & a course completion certificate

Helping our youth build a healthy relationship with money - why its important for Gen Alpha

This program doesn't teach financial advice. What it does is help young people see for themselves how saving, investing, and long-term thinking can create value.

That understanding lays the foundation for a healthy relationship with money -- where children aren't chasing trends, but are learning how money moves, how businesses work, and how value is created over time.

In a world filled with content, consumption, and constant distraction, this kind of grounding becomes deeply important.

"The greatest investment a young person can make is in their own education, in their own mind. Because money comes and goes. Relationships come and go. But what you learn once stays with you forever"

* Warren Buffet, Investor since the age of 11

The first live session begins on Sunday, 8th June at 11 AM

The first step for any young learner curious about money, markets, and how the world works begins with The Young Investor--Stock Market Mentorship Program by Elearnmarkets, a well-structured curriculum designed to transform young minds into confident and informed investors.

