Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 9: To encourage India's youth to participate actively in the democratic process, especially the electoral process, the Hyderabad-based civic engagement organization The Youth Parliament Program (YPP) by Swatantrata Center has launched the Youth Democracy Drive campaign.

The Youth Parliament Program (YPP) has been kindling the power of young voices across the country for seven years, and we are celebrating its influence on youth leadership, civic participation, and participatory democracy. The YPP has given thousands of young people the knowledge, skills, and tools they need to engage in civic engagement, participate in democratic discourse, and speak out on the topics that are most important to them. Participating in a Youth Parliament program can be an enriching experience for young individuals interested in politics, governance, and public policy. It provides a hands-on understanding of democratic processes, empowers them to become active citizens, and prepares them for future leadership roles. Moreover, it provides them with a platform to voice their opinions and advocate for causes that they care about.

The Youth Democracy Drive will employ a multi-pronged strategy to inform, engage, and organize citizens' vibrant and inclusive campaign that aims to inspire all eligible voters to exercise their vote rationally to choose the future through the electoral process while promoting pluralism and constructive discourse across lines of difference by emphasizing the importance of youth issues. The electoral process offers an untenable opportunity for citizens to choose the political direction for the future of the country, and that opportunity has been manipulated by the political class to advance their hidden agenda by creating political chaos and cultural divides using aspirations and emotional sentiments. Indian youth need to choose clarity over chaos, empathy over extremism, civil exchange over political circus, and come together and work together to build a better future for India.

India is a young democracy, with more than half of the population under the age of 35. Although young people are becoming more politically active, there is still a significant gap between the number of young people who are eligible to vote and those who vote. The democracy of India benefits greatly from the involvement of the youth.

YPP founder Raghavendar Askani explained the importance of the participation of India's youth in the democratic process. "They are India's future, and they are the ones who will choose its discourse. By empowering them with knowledge, tools, and opportunities to engage in the democratic process, we hope to create a brighter and more vibrant India for all."

The Youth Democracy Drive initiative will use various platforms and strategies to educate young people about the value of participating in the democratic process in both electoral and non-electoral times. It will also showcase the achievements and aspirations of young leaders who are making a positive impact in their communities and the country. This campaign is a significant step towards encouraging India's young generation to participate actively in the democratic process and promote culture, values, and institutions that advance a liberal democratic ethos. We expect to inspire a new generation of motivated citizens who will contribute to the growth and development of the nation, and it is expected to have a significant impact on the involvement of young people in the democratic process across India.

