Studies suggest that although each peptide has a unique mode of action, most appear to have the commonality of increasing the anterior pituitary gland's production of growth hormone (GH) [i]. In this article, we'll explore the many mechanisms through which peptides may possibly induce weight changes.

Research suggests that peptide-stimulated secretion of growth hormone (GH) may work on many types of cells, including adipocytes (fat cells), hepatocytes (liver cells), and myocytes (muscle cells).

Findings imply that binding to target cells may speed up fat metabolism and reduce weight. Researchers speculate some peptides may be effective through a potential increases in lipolysis [ii], the process by which fat is burned for energy. Scientists hypothesize some peptides may exert their effects by blocking the formation of fat, a process known as lipogenesis [iii].

Studies suggest some peptides may potentially control and regulate insulin and glucagon levels. Such peptides may possibly stimulate insulin production, which might help maintain glucose levels in the blood stable.

Semaglutide Peptide

Like the peptide glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) produced by the intestinal epithelial cells, Semaglutide is similarly structured. Research within Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, etc., are the most common areas of focus of this research compound. Studies suggest it may potentially regulate blood sugar levels as an agonist at the glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor.

Research suggests Semaglutide may control the production of hormones like insulin, crucial to maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. In addition, it may possibly reduce glucagon release, blocking the process of breaking glycogen into glucose.

In the research studies of Semaglutide, test models appeared to lose an average of 15% of their starting body weight. Semaglutide is speculated to temporarily suppress hunger and decrease fasting triglycerides and VLDL cholesterol.

Tesamorelin Peptide

Tesamorelin Acetate is a 44-amino-acid peptide that is synthesized in a lab. Researchers speculate Tesamorelin may stimulate the anterior pituitary gland to secrete growth hormone (GH) by acting like growth hormone-releasing hormone (GHRH).

Lipodystrophy [iv] is a disorder defined by abnormal accumulation of fat in particular areas, most notably the abdominal region. Visceral adipose tissue (VAT) appeared significantly reduced in test models with HIV-associated lipodystrophy in research studies exploring the impacts of Tesamorelin [v].

AOD-9604 Peptide

The amino acid sequence of growth hormone (GH) totals 191. The sequence of growth hormone (GH) from position 176 to 191 is used as the basis for the synthetic peptide known as AOD 9604.

Scientists hypothesize this modified peptide might induce weight reduction. Studies suggest fat stores may be reduced via AOD 9604's potential effect on the metabolism. This is suggested to be accomplished in two primary ways: increased lipolysis and decreased lipogenesis.

During lipolysis, fatty acids and glycerol are released as byproducts. After that, the glycerol and fatty acids go to specific locations, where they are used mostly to produce ATP. Findings imply the production of lipids and triglycerides is blocked by AOD 9604.

CJC-1295 Peptide

The peptide CJC-1295 consists of 30 amino acids. Studies suggest it may stimulate the anterior pituitary gland to produce growth hormone (GH) by acting like growth hormone-releasing hormone (GHRH). Research suggests CJC-1295 may likewise increase serum levels of Insulin-like growth factor 1.

Researchers speculate that they may stimulate fat oxidation in particular target areas, such as adipocytes (fat cells). Additionally, the peptide has exhibited some potential to reduce glucose levels in the blood, a key factor in reduction.

AMINO-1MQ Peptide

AMINO-1MQ is the final peptide on the agenda. AMINO-1MQ is a methyl quinolinium derivative and a very tiny molecule substance. Scientists hypothesize it may have an impact in various metabolic processes.

Findings imply that when the peptide enters the cell, it may block an enzyme called nicotinamide N-methyltransferase (NNMT) from completing action. The subsequent inhibition of NNMT may result in an elevation in nicotinamide dinucleotide NAD+ levels.

