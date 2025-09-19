NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: Platinum Guild International (PGI) India's Men of Platinum brand returns this festive season with the MS Dhoni Signature Edition -- a line of jewellery that speaks to the enduring legacy of a modern icon. Crafted in 95% pure platinum one of the highest standards of purity in precious jewellery, platinum is naturally white, it never fades or tarnishes. Each piece is designed to last -- just like the values it represents. Strong, rare, and timeless, platinum mirrors the qualities that have defined MS Dhoni's career: resilience, composure, and quiet confidence.

The latest additions to the collection take inspiration from Dhoni's journey and distinctive sense of style. From sculptural link bracelets that represent connection and strength, to dual-tone pieces that echo precision and subtle flair, the designs are minimalist yet statement-making. Clean lines, purposeful details, and the unmistakable etch of Dhoni's signature make every piece from the collection a mark of inner greatness. What sets this collection apart is its ability to blend aesthetic refinement with deep symbolism. It's jewellery not just worn for style, but for what it stands for. A personal reminder of the values one lives by, the MS Dhoni Signature Edition remains as meaningful as it is elegant.

And this season, Men of Platinum adds another layer of exclusivity. With every purchase from the collection, consumers stand a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity -- an exclusive meet and greet with MS Dhoni himself, to be held in Mumbai in early 2026. This activation runs across select retail stores from 18th September to 16th November 2025, offering fans a rare opportunity at turning admiration into a personal moment.

Choose What Is Truly Rare and Precious, with These Hero Pieces from the Ms Dhoni Signature Edition:

The Platinum Grid Bracelet

Elegance meets strength in this dual tone kada, featuring a sophisticated grid pattern with rose gold accents on the side. This kada is crafted from 95% pure platinum, a metal whose strength remains unwavering through years of wear, making it rare! Bearing the legend MS Dhoni's signature, this piece is perfect for those who exude quiet determination and strong character.

The Platinum Momentum Bracelet

The alternating bevelled triangles on the front of this bracelet, with a striking blend of gloss and matte finishes, symbolise the strength to navigate life's ups and downs with unwavering values. The back features MS Dhoni's iconic signature on a sleek black centrepiece. Cast in platinum -an enduring metal as resolute as the legend who inspired it -this bracelet is crafted for those who face life's challenges with relentless drive, proving that true greatness comes from within.

The Platinum Cube Fusion Bracelet

The alternating brushed matte platinum and glossy rose gold cube links achieve the perfect balance of versatility and durability. Crafted in platinum -a metal that endures through years of wear, making it truly rare -this bracelet, featuring MS Dhoni's iconic signature on black, is designed for those who strike a balance between staying adaptable and yet true to their values no matter what.

The Platinum Bold Links Bracelet

Bold, interlocking platinum links form a robust bracelet that reflects the power of unyielding resilience. Crafted from 95% pure platinum, it's a metal that remains unfading over time, making it incredibly rare. The bracelet features a solid clasp that carries MS Dhoni's signature, embodying his indomitable strength and unwavering resolve. Designed for men who cherish these values, this piece inspires them to always find strength within.

The Platinum Harmony Chain

Intricate platinum links intertwine to form a seamless, fluid chain, mirroring the harmonious blend of inner strength and outward composure. Crafted from platinum, a metal maintains its natural pristine white over time, never fading or tarnishing. A metal that's simply rare. With a solid clasp, featuring the legend MS Dhoni's signature, it is made for those who weave together their resilience and calm in the face of life's odds.

...Or Choose from Three New Additions to The Collection:

Platinum Inlay Bracelet

Part of the latest drop from the MS Dhoni Signature Edition, this dual-tone wristwear is a bold blend of structure and elegance. Featuring rectangular cut-outs and a ribbed rose gold inlay, it's crafted in 95% pure platinum - a metal known for its enduring strength. Making it truly rare. Etched with Dhoni's signature on the inner base, it's made for those who lead with quiet confidence and carry greatness within

Platinum Unity Bracelet

Part of the latest drop from the MS Dhoni Signature Edition, this platinum links bracelet features seamlessly interlocked loops - a symbol of unity and shared success. Cast in 95% pure platinum, among the highest standards of purity in precious jewellery, making it exceptionally rare. With MS Dhoni's signature on the clasp, it's designed for those who lead with strength and purpose. A rare piece that celebrates the greatness within

Platinum Regal Bracelet

Part of the latest drop from the MS Dhoni Signature Edition, this sleek, dual-tone links bracelet features a regal blue enamel centrepiece with MS Dhoni's signature, a detail that speaks of enduring legacy. Crafted from platinum - a metal known for its ability to last a lifetime, making it truly rare - this bracelet is designed for men who draw their strength from an unshakable inner core. A reminder of the greatness that lies within

The Men of Platinum MS Dhoni Signature Edition Collection is available at leading jewellery retail stores across India.

For more details, visit menofplatinum.com/msd-collection/

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organization with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results. Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer-ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery. PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery. In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with strategic planning, marketing, retail, design, and business development experts. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt Ltd to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India. Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

