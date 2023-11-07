BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, provides access to personal loan for marriage of up to Rs. 50 Lakhs. With the wedding season fast approaching, such loans can be very beneficial to those who are ready to take the next big step. The amount borrowed through such marriage loans can help one celebrate their wedding ceremonies lavishly. The marriage loans available on Bajaj Markets offer the following benefits:

- High loan amount of up to Rs. 50 Lakhs

- Interest rates starting at 9.99%

- Tenure ranging up to 72 months

- No collateral requirement

Moreover, the advantages of opting for a marriage loan on Bajaj Markets are stated as follows:

- Smooth online process

- Approval within minutes

- Minimal paperwork

- No hidden charges

- Quick disbursal

Such features and benefits can help one seamlessly manage their wedding celebrations and their subsequent expenses. Moreover, the platform also offers access to insurance plans, credit cards, investment options and more. Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the app to explore.

