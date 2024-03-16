Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 16 (ANI): The 3-day Geographical Indications (GI) Mahotsav, organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) with the support of the Office of the Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), kicked off in Kashmir on Saturday.

According to the press release, the GI Mahotsav aims to celebrate and promote India's rich heritage of GI products, acknowledging their unique cultural, social, and economic significance.

With a focus on fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development, the event promises to be a platform for collaboration and growth beyond boundaries.

Vijay Kumar Biduri (IAS), Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, expressed the government's commitment to supporting local manufacturers and MSMEs in Kashmir.

He emphasized the importance of industry stakeholders and small business owners engaging with the government through bodies like PHDCCI for necessary assistance at every stage of their business endeavors.

Biduri said, "The government is always ready and willing to handhold and take effective steps to work towards the upliftment of the local manufacturers and the MSMEs of Kashmir."

Trademark and GI-tagged products play a crucial role in enhancing the credibility and trustworthiness of businesses, particularly for smaller enterprises aiming to build a loyal customer base.

Biduri highlighted the significance of spreading awareness about GI products among tourists visiting Kashmir, underscoring their potential to contribute to the local economy and sustainable tourism development.

Mehmood Ahmad Shah (JKAS), Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, commended PHDCCI for organizing the GI Mahotsav, emphasizing the importance of GI tagging in preserving cultural identities and promoting trust between buyers and sellers through quality assurance.

Er Saheel Yaqoob Allaqaband, Assistant Director, MSME DFO Srinagar, highlighted the Ministry of MSME's efforts to provide marketing support to artisans and manufacturers through participation in domestic and global exhibitions.

He emphasized the importance of trademarks and intellectual property rights (IPR) for smaller businesses, providing them with the means to protect their brand and compete effectively in the marketplace.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director, Sericulture, Kashmir, underscored the role of GI tagging in preserving and promoting Kashmir's cultural heritage, particularly products like Kashmir Silk.

He emphasized that GI tagging assures consumers of authenticity and quality, maintaining consistent standards in production.

Vicky Shaw, Chair, Kashmir State Chapter, PHDCCI, appreciated the Ministry of MSME for providing Kashmir with the opportunity to host the GI Mahotsav, bringing together artisans and manufacturers from across the country.

He highlighted the economic imperative of protecting and promoting GI products in a globalized world.

D P Goel, Chair, MSME Committee, PHDCCI, reiterated the chamber's commitment to nurturing the GI ecosystem in India and emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in driving inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Himayu Wani, Co-Chair, Kashmir State Chapter, PHDCCI, emphasized the event's role in bridging tradition with modernity, showcasing how GI products can adapt to contemporary markets while retaining their authenticity.

As Day 1 of the GI Mahotsav concluded, participants departed with a renewed sense of enthusiasm and determination to contribute towards the growth and promotion of GI products. (ANI)

