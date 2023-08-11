Mediawire

New Delhi [India], August 11: As the Pride month came to a close, so did the Times Pride Fest 2023 after a fruitful run. The Times Pride Fest was a campaign that aimed at shedding light on the discrimination and injustices that are still faced by the LGBTQ+ community in India and what business owners, as well as individuals, can do to commit themselves to the cause of LGBTQ+ equality with a special onus on workplace inclusivity and DEI initiatives. The campaign was a collaborative effort between businesses such as P&G India, Godrej Capital, Senco Gold & Diamond, and The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group who have been frontrunners in the struggle to achieve workplace equality.

As a part of the initiative, a conclave session was held at The Lalit, Mumbai wherein various supporters and members of the LGBTQ+ community were invited to engage in an insightful discussion regarding the current state of LGBTQ+ rights in India, their personal stories of how they overcame the odds against them and measures that could be taken to ensure fair workplace practices. Addressing the panel were dignitaries such as Ankur Bhagat – Vice President & Chief Supply Chain officer, Procter & Gamble, Ruhie Pande – CHRO – Godrej Capital, Akshay Tyagi – Head DEI The LaliT Group, Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil – Chairman Lakshya Trust, Shobhna S. Kumar from Queer ink & Maya Awasthy – Tweet India.Org.

Conveying his support, Ankur Bhagat, Chief Supply Chain Officer at P&G India shared, “P&G's GABLE program fosters an inclusive global network empowering LGBTQ+ employees and allies to bring their authentic selves to work. It starts with a foundation of inclusive policies and meaningful interventions. The company transformed its comprehensive financial and medical benefits into a fully inclusive and equality-based program extending to partners of our LGBTQ+ colleagues, including medical coverage, emergency financial assistance, fixed allowances, relocation support, childcare benefits, as well as the recently introduced Infertility Treatment Support policy. With this, P&G reaffirms its commitment to supporting diverse gender identities, sexual orientations, and family structures. Genuine care drives our commitment of inclusion for LGBTQ+ community, inside and outside P&G.”

Expressing the commitment Godrej Capital has to DE&I, CHRO at Godrej Capital, Ruhie Pandey shared, “Creating a truly inclusive workplace environment means more than putting up rainbow flags and banners. It requires a genuine commitment to cultivating a culture of belonging, where everyone is empowered to bring their authentic selves to work without fear of prejudice or discrimination. We must actively challenge biases and dismantle systemic barriers that may hinder the progress of LGBTQ+ individuals. At Godrej Capital, we endeavor to provide LGBTQ+ employees with equal opportunities for professional growth and advancement. Internship programs, capability-building initiatives, mentoring, and employee resource groups are vital ways in which we seek to empower individuals to thrive in their careers while fostering a sense of community and support.”

Senco Gold & Diamond, a key partner in this initiative, shared their perspective on the event stating, "We believe in the power of unity, equality, and acceptance. Pride Fest 2023 provides a platform to amplify these values and advocate for the rights and well-being of the LGBTQ++ community." This dynamic discussion was broadcasted on the Times Now channel on 1st July.

Urging businesses to do their part in ensuring LGBTQ+ equality, Keshav Suri, the Executive Director of the LaLit Suri Hospitality Group and LGBTQ+ rights activist, said, “My only request to a lot of people from the business community is that please make Diversity, Equity and Inclusion a part of the DNA of your company; please bring it up in every conversation if possible, please make sure ESG and sustainability are key words and inclusion should be at the top of your list, Sensitize your teams. Please let people wear their sexuality on their sleeves with a badge of pride.”

Another part of the campaign were the “Samvaad” press meets in the major metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. The objective of Samvaad, as the name suggests, is to facilitate meaningful and constructive dialogue by inviting various prominent voices from the LGBTQ+ community to share their perspectives and dispel the prejudices that still persist in society.

Kicking off in Delhi on 26th June, Samvaad called upon community representatives such as Harish Iyer (He / She), Rudrani Chhetri (She / Hers), Akshay Tyagi (He / His), Ruhie Pande (She / Hers), amongst others. The talks struck a chord with the audience as Nirbhaya” and “Juhie” (dummy names) shared their journey from having to overcome great odds and prejudices to now being employed as professionals in the LaLit Group. The Bengaluru chapter of Samvaad was held on 28th June and invited numerous known faces of the LBTQ+ community including activist Akkai Padamshali, drag artists Zeeshan and Beyonce, Ruhie Pandey, Madhav Kothari and Deepti Kapil, Marketing Manager at The Lalit Ashok Bengaluru. The Samvaad meets reached their crescendo in Mumbai on 30th June as it was graced by renowned figures such as actor Palash Dutta; trans-rights activist and researcher Nishtha Nishant; Marketing & Communications Manager at LaLiT Mumbai, Vishal Dudeja, as well as Inder & Ashish, a prominent duo of LGBTQ+ activists along with Ankur Bhagat and Ruhie Pandey.

The initiative was widely admired and gained a lot of traction as it was featured on the social media pages of Bombay Times, Delhi Times, and Bangalore Times. ET Panache hailed the campaign for setting a “new benchmark for LGBTQ+ inclusivity in Indian workplaces” in its coverage of the Pride Fest on 14th July. Furthermore, a Coffee table Book is soon going to be published showcasing members of the community and their inspiring stories giving them the much-deserved spotlight and representation in mainstream media.

Instrumental to the event’s success was the Lalit Suri Hospitality group, which not only participated in the Conclave and Press Meets but also hosted them; as well as the Keshav Suri Foundation which acted as a knowledge partner to the initiative.

In all, the Times Pride Fest, through its efforts of providing a nation-wide platform to LGBTQ+ voices, is leaving behind a legacy of collaboration and acceptance in order to create a better and just tomorrow.

