Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 25: For over four decades, Titan has been a symbol of excellence in India, commemorating the nation's milestones with every ticking second. Continuing this tradition, Titan Watches has partnered with Trailblazers 3.0, the annual sports conclave hosted by RevSportz, to honor India's most distinguished athletes with custom timepieces. Titan has always captured the spirit of India, celebrating achievements from space exploration to technological innovation. Through Trailblazers 3.0, Titan pays tribute to sporting icons whose unwavering dedication and remarkable achievements have cemented India's place in global sports history.

As part of the celebration, distinguished athletes like Pullela Gopichand were honored with limited-edition custom watches, featuring a rare earth tiger eye dial and powered by Titan's in-house movement, visible through an open-heart window. The bespoke seconds hand, adorned with a shuttlecock, symbolizes their respective sports, seamlessly blending timekeeping with athletic excellence. Each watch also carries a special "Trailblazers 3.0" inscription on the case back, commemorating their legacy in Indian sports. Additionally, guests received timepieces from the Titan Automatic and Raga by Titan Memoirs collections, each engraved with a commemorative "Trailblazers 3.0" inscription.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Suparna Mitra, CEO, Titan Watches Division, said, "Every champion's story is written in time--through years of discipline, perseverance, and defining moments. Their victories are not just personal milestones but moments of pride for an entire nation. At Titan, we celebrate the relentless and the fearless--those who turn ambition into history and time into triumph. Through our partnership with RevSportz Trailblazers 3.0, we honor their achievements with a custom timepiece--a symbol of their legacy and lasting impact on the nation."

Boria Majumdar, founder of RevSportz and the visionary behind Trailblazers, added, "Trailblazers has grown into one of the most anticipated sports platforms in the country, evolving from a celebration of sporting excellence to a forum exploring athlete mindset and journey, sports economics, and the global sports arena. Our collaboration with Titan is momentous, given the significance of time in sports and the use of timepieces by sporting heroes, not just as functional accessories but as a means of self-expression. The commemorative watches from Titan are a labor of dedication, capturing the essence of the sport and the individual journey of the athletes, lending a personal touch that resonates beyond the podium."

For decades, the brand has gone beyond timekeeping, crafting watches that embody ambition, achievement, and national pride. With Trailblazers 3.0, the brand reaffirms its role as a custodian of time, honoring those who shape India's legacy and continue to inspire generations to come.

About Titan

Titan Company Limited ("Titan"), a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewellery (Tanishq) and subsequently into Eyewear. Over the last three decades, Titan has expanded into underpenetrated markets and created lifestyle brands across different product categories including fragrances (SKINN), accessories and Indian ethnic wear (Taneira). Titan is widely Sensitivity: Internal known for transforming the watch and jewellery industry in India and for shaping India's retail market by pioneering experiential retail.

